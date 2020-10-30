Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Content Won’t Be Added to Warzone Until December

The combination of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone has been a massive financial boon to Activision, and the company aims to keep the money train steaming along. Activision has already promised the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also integrate with Warzone, but when will that crossover actually begin? Many assumed it would happen right at the launch of Cold War on November 13, but apparently, that’s not in the cards.

During Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings call, the company’s COO Daniel Alegre revealed when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would integrate into Warzone, and what kind of crossover content we can expect at first…

Starting with the first season of in-game content in December, Black Ops Cold War will be integrated into Warzone. We'll bring Black Ops Cold War's characters and weaponry into the free-to-play experience. Along with substantial new content, ensuring that Warzone remains both a terrific experience and a powerful on-ramp for the franchise's premium content. We are confident that Call of Duty will once again be the number one console franchise globally for up-front sales this year, and we expect a continued shift to full game downloads, given the convenience and in-game marketing initiatives enabled by Warzone.

Sounds like the Cold War/Warzone crossover will be relatively modest at first, but more should be coming down the line. According to the reliable folks at Video Games Chronicle, an all-new Cold-War-themed map is coming sometime in 2021. It's surprising the launch of Cold War and new Warzone content hasn’t been more closely calibrated, but it’s likely COVID-19 threw the timing off.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13. What do you think CoD fans? Excited to see Cold War and Warzone cross over? Or do you really only like one game or the other?