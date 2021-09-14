Call of Duty 2022 Reportedly a Sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare and Codenamed “Project Cortez”, Leaker Says

According to renowned Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson, next year’s Call of Duty installment, Call of Duty 2022, might very well be codenamed “Project Cortez”.

This year’s Call of Duty installment, Call of Duty Vanguard, has yet to be released, but already we have rumors about next year’s Call of Duty. In addition to mentioning the project name of next year’s Call of Duty, Henderson also said that he expects the shooter to be a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

GTA Remastered Trilogy Said to Release Sometime in 2022 Instead of Later This Year – Rumor

“It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez”, the leaker tweeted. “It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. “

No further details were shared just yet, but we’re pretty sure that more potential details about Call of Duty 2022 will surface in the coming months. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more. For now, stay tuned.

Activision officially announced the release date of Call of Duty: Vanguard last month. Set in World War II, Vanguard launches on November 5 for PC and consoles.

Vanguard delivers the complete package to Call of Duty fans across Campaign, online Multiplayer and Zombies co-operative modes. Players will witness the origins of Special Forces as they change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a sprawling World War II narrative campaign spanning the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. Multiplayer features 20 maps on day one at launch. While Zombies fans will experience a signature undead gameplay experience, marking a franchise-first Zombies crossover for Call of Duty.

“Call of Duty: Vanguard is primed to deliver a stunning range of gameplay experiences for the entire Call of Duty community. Vanguard’s breadth of content is a hallmark of the title, with more multiplayer maps on day one than ever before and the first Zombies crossover in Call of Duty history,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “Warzone fans will also experience a host of exciting new things to come as part of the new launch. We can’t wait to share more soon.”