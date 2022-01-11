Henderson: Hogwarts Legacy Ready to be Shown and Could be Featured at Sony’s Rumored State of Play Next Month

Warner Bros. Interactive’s Hogwarts Legacy is claimed to be ready to be shown and could very well be featured during Sony’s rumored February State of Play event.

That’s what credible leaker Tom Henderson said in his most recent YouTube video. Over the weekend, Henderson already had something to say about a rumored State of Play event from Sony next month, which, according to the leaker, has the potential to be quite a big event due to Sony’s upcoming lineup and past events

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates. It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 9, 2022

“I guess the big thing that people were hung on is the fact that I said that it has the potential to be a pretty big State of Play, and the reason for that is because it seems like Warner Bros. is now ready to reveal more on Hogwarts Legacy which is expected to release [in] Q3 to Q4 [of] 2022”, Henderson said in his most recent video.

“Now, apparently the reason for this is because they were pretty happy with the lack of fuss around the Harry Potter reunion that we’ve seen on New Year’s day.”

The leaker continued, “apparently, things are just ready to go, now they’re just itching to get it out the gate so that leaves me to believe that there is the potential for this State of Play to be a pretty big one compared to ones that we’ve had in the past.”

Interesting stuff for sure and we can’t wait to see more about Avalanche Software’s upcoming open-world, action RPG. Hogwarts Legacy was first slated for a release last year but was delayed into 2022 back in January of last year. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen that much about the game just yet.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated for a release on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 later this year.