ASRock Jumps Onboard The Intel Arc Bandwagon, First Custom Arc A380 Graphics Card Design Revealed

ASRock is no longer going to be an AMD-exclusive AIB partner as the company's upcoming Arc A380 Challenger graphics card has been pictured.

ASRock To Make Both Intel & AMD Graphics Cards, First Arc A380 Challenger Custom Design Pictured

The ASRock Arc A380 Challenger graphics card is a very entry-level variant compared to the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon which features a dual-fan design. The Arc A380 Challenger comes equipped with a custom PCB design a dual-slot yet only single-fan cooler design. The graphics card's sides feature the "Intel Arc" branding and it has a singular 8-pin connector for power. It features a spiral aluminum heatsink which should be good enough to cool the card.

There are no specifications provided such as the clock speeds but the card is indeed real and shows up as the Intel Arc A380 under the Intel Control software.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card Variant GPU Variant GPU Die Execution Units Shading Units (Cores) Memory Capacity Memory Speed Memory Bus TGP Price Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 16 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Arc A770 Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 512 EUs (TBD) 4096 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $349-$399 US Arc A750 Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 448 EUs (TBD) 3584 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 256-bit 225W $299-$349 US Arc A580 Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G10 256 EUs (TBD) 2048 (TBD) 8 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 128-bit 175W $200-$299 US Arc A380 Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 128 EUs 1024 6 GB GDDR6 15.5 Gbps 96-bit 75W $129-$139 US Arc A310 Xe-HPG 64 (TBD) Arc ACM-G11 64 EUs (TBD) 512 (TBD) 4 GB GDDR6 16 Gbps 64-bit 75W $59-$99 US

The Intel Arc A380 graphics card is an entry-level design featuring the full ACM-G11 GPU that utilizes the Alchemist Xe-HPG architecture. It houses the full GPU configuration, making use of 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The graphics card also features 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running at TBP rated at around 92W. The maximum frequency for the card is rated at 2450 MHz which shows that Intel is taking full advantage of TSMC's 6nm process node. The card features a VRAM clock of 15.5 Gbps for 186 GB/s bandwidth running across a 96-bit bus interface.

It is interesting that ASRock is now the only vendor at the moment that is making both Intel and AMD discrete graphics cards. It is likely that more of the prominent AIBs such as MSI, ASUS, and Gigabyte will be adding Arc graphics to their lineup soon as we get closer to the launch of the high-end Arc 7 series graphics cards which are expected to launch this Summer. We'll try to ask ASRock for more information regarding the Arc A380 Challenger graphics card but pricing-wise, it is going to launch close to the 1030 RMB figure than the premium 1299 RMB of the GUNNIR Photon model.

