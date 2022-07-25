Menu
Company

ASRock Jumps Onboard The Intel Arc Bandwagon, First Custom Arc A380 Graphics Card Design Revealed

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 25, 2022

ASRock is no longer going to be an AMD-exclusive AIB partner as the company's upcoming Arc A380 Challenger graphics card has been pictured.

ASRock To Make Both Intel & AMD Graphics Cards, First Arc A380 Challenger Custom Design Pictured

The ASRock Arc A380 Challenger graphics card is a very entry-level variant compared to the GUNNIR Arc A380 Photon which features a dual-fan design. The Arc A380 Challenger comes equipped with a custom PCB design a dual-slot yet only single-fan cooler design. The graphics card's sides feature the "Intel Arc" branding and it has a singular 8-pin connector for power. It features a spiral aluminum heatsink which should be good enough to cool the card.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
ASRock WRX80 CREATOR Motherboard For AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs Now Available For $899 US
2022-07-25_20-48-42
2022-07-25_20-48-51
2022-07-25_20-51-03
2 of 9

There are no specifications provided such as the clock speeds but the card is indeed real and shows up as the Intel Arc A380 under the Intel Control software.

Intel Arc A-Series Desktop Graphics Card Lineup 'Rumored':

Graphics Card VariantGPU VariantGPU DieExecution UnitsShading Units (Cores)Memory CapacityMemory SpeedMemory BusTGPPrice
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)16 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 US
Arc A770Xe-HPG 512EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10512 EUs (TBD)4096 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$349-$399 US
Arc A750Xe-HP3G 448EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10448 EUs (TBD)3584 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps256-bit225W$299-$349 US
Arc A580Xe-HPG 256EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G10256 EUs (TBD)2048 (TBD)8 GB GDDR616 Gbps128-bit175W$200-$299 US
Arc A380Xe-HPG 128EU (TBD)Arc ACM-G11128 EUs10246 GB GDDR615.5 Gbps96-bit75W$129-$139 US
Arc A310Xe-HPG 64 (TBD)Arc ACM-G1164 EUs (TBD)512 (TBD)4 GB GDDR616 Gbps64-bit75W$59-$99 US

The Intel Arc A380 graphics card is an entry-level design featuring the full ACM-G11 GPU that utilizes the Alchemist Xe-HPG architecture. It houses the full GPU configuration, making use of 8 Xe-Cores or 1024 ALUs. The graphics card also features 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running at TBP rated at around 92W. The maximum frequency for the card is rated at 2450 MHz which shows that Intel is taking full advantage of TSMC's 6nm process node. The card features a VRAM clock of 15.5 Gbps for 186 GB/s bandwidth running across a 96-bit bus interface.

2022-07-25_20-49-59
2022-07-25_20-49-33
2022-07-25_20-49-44
2 of 9

It is interesting that ASRock is now the only vendor at the moment that is making both Intel and AMD discrete graphics cards. It is likely that more of the prominent AIBs such as MSI, ASUS, and Gigabyte will be adding Arc graphics to their lineup soon as we get closer to the launch of the high-end Arc 7 series graphics cards which are expected to launch this Summer. We'll try to ask ASRock for more information regarding the Arc A380 Challenger graphics card but pricing-wise, it is going to launch close to the 1030 RMB figure than the premium 1299 RMB of the GUNNIR Photon model.

What are your thoughts of Intel's Arc graphics cards so far?
View Results

News Sources: Bilibili , Harukaze5719

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order