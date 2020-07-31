Bright Memory Infinite Gets New Gameplay Trailer at ChinaJoy 2020
Bright Memory Infinite, the indie FPS/action game developed by one-man show Xiancheng Zeng, just got a brand new gameplay trailer for ChinaJoy 2020. Check it out below, in glorious UltraHD resolution.
Earlier this year, we managed to interview Xiancheng Zeng to learn more about the game. There's no release date yet, but Bright Memory Infinite is currently planned to hit PC (Steam), Xbox Series X, and eventually PlayStation 5 as reiterated by Zeng today.
Bright Memory Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by FYQD-Studio. Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks.
Bright Memory Infinite is set in a sprawling, futuristic metropolis in the year 2036. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world. The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon. It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light...
If you're looking to play Bright Memory Infinite on PC, here's the official set of system requirements.
System RequirementsMINIMUM:
-
- OS: Windows 7 64 bit
- Processor: INTEL E3-1230v2
- Memory: （空闲）4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050TI or AMD Radeon R9 285
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 10 GB available spaceRECOMMENDED:
-
- OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1
- Processor: RTX ON:INTEL i7-9700K RTX OFF:INTEL i7-4790K
- Memory: （空闲）8 GB RAM
- Graphics: RTX OFF:Nvidia GTX1080 / RTX ON:Nvidia RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 10 GB available space
Products mentioned in this post
USD 639.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter