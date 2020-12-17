Bravely Default II Final Demo Is Now Live On The Nintendo Switch eShop

A second Bravely Default II playable demo is now available for download from the Nintendo Switch eShop worldwide.

The new demo, which will be the final demo released for the game, will allow players to try out the game's very first main chapter. As an added bonus, all those who download the demo will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points. The points will be added automatically to the user's account within 30 days.

Your Platinum points will be automatically added to your account within 30 days after downloading the demo. You can check the status here: https://t.co/05QDvcI4MN A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://t.co/OTYPZ4TZPj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2020

The first Bravely Default II playable demo released earlier this year was kind of rough around the edges, so we should expect this demo to have addressed some of the issues that players reported after playing the original demo. For the rest, Bravely Default II will come with many of the features fans of the series have come to expect, like the Job system and amazing turn-based combat.

Step into a brand-new world with four brand-new heroes. A new world, a new story, and all-new Heroes of Light await in an exciting original RPG experience arriving on the Nintendo Switch! This successor to the original Bravely Default game comes from the team that brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler, and features music from Revo (Sound Horizon/Linked Horizon), acclaimed composer of the Bravely Default soundtrack. Brand-new entry in Square Enix’s Bravely Series.

Travel the world in search of the four Crystals with the latest incarnation of the brave band known as the Heroes of Light.

Latest creation from Team Asano, creators of the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler.

World filled with new characters, but with the atmosphere and excitement the Bravely series is known for.

Bravely Default II launches on Nintendo Switch on February 26th.