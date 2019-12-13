Bravely Default II Announced For Nintendo Switch; To Release In 2020

A new entry in the Bravely series, Bravely Default II, has been announced for Nintendo Switch.

The new JRPG will be developed by Team Asano, the team behind the previous entries in the series as well as Octopath Traveler, and Claytechworks. Revo, who composed the soundtrack for the first entry in the series, is working on the soundtrack.

The Last Remnant Remastered Now Available on Android and iOS

Despite the name, Bravely Default II will have no story connections with Bravely Default and its direct sequel, Bravely Second, as the new game will feature a new world and a new cast of characters. Not much else has been said about the game, but we should expect the excellent job system and the unique turn-based battle system seen in the previous games to return.

A trailer has also been shown during this year's The Game Awards, and you can find it below.

An original RPG experience is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020 from the team that brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler, and featuring music from Revo, acclaimed composer of the original Bravely Default soundtrack. A new world, a new story and all-new Heroes of Light await!

Bravely Default II launches on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020.