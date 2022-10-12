Menu
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy Remaster Hinted at by Series Producer

Francesco De Meo
Oct 12, 2022, 06:15 AM EDT
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy

A Bravely Default: Flying Fairy remaster may be coming at some point in the future, the series producer hinted at during a recent livestream.

Speaking during the Square Enix Asano Team Development Room Radio #1: Bravely Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary livestream, as reported by Gematsu, Tomoya Asano talked about how the team has grown since the development of the Nintendo 3DS game, adding that he feels like announcing a remaster would be the best possible thing. Unfortunately, such a remaster cannot be announced for the time being, which suggests that an announcement may be coming at some point.

 “Over the past 10 years, our team has grown larger, and our capacity has increased. Looking at the opening movie of [Bravely Default:] Flying Fairy, I feel like announcing a remaster of [Bravely Default:] Flying Fairy would be the best possible thing, and something fans would desire. But for now I’m unfortunately unable to announce anything like that. ‘For now,’ let’s just say.”

The first two entries in the Bravely Default series, which launched on Nintendo 3DS, are among the most interesting Japanese role-playing games released in recent times, so a remaster of even just one of them would be welcome indeed, although difficult, given how they made use of the portable console's unique capabilities. The third entry in the series, called Bravely Default II,  which launched on Nintendo Switch and Steam in 2022, is a way safer release, as highlighted by Rosh in his review.

But at the end of it all, you won’t feel like you’ve experienced anything new. If that is what you’re looking for, then Bravely Default 2 might be your game of the year. But while there is a lot of fun to be had with the games, players that need something fresh will come away feeling cosy and disappointed. Everyone in the middle where they can indulge in their comforts and don’t need anything too experimental will have a fun time - Bravely Default 2 is a fun game - but overall a forgettable experience.

Order