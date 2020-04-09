Bored at Home? Score a Brand New 10.2-inch iPad for Just $279

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad 7 with A10 Fusion chip is currently discounted to $279 for a limited time. Usually it sells for $329.

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad 7 Will Give You the Entertainment You Deserve While Locked in at Home, That too at a Discounted Price

Sure, you probably have loads of ways to entertain yourself at home but nothing beats the wonderfulness of the iPad. It's sleek, it's portable, it's fast, it runs iPadOS and can even replace your laptop entirely if you give it a chance. So, if you are looking to make your locked-in days a bit more entertaining then you may do so by picking up a brand new iPad today, that too at a discounted price.

The iPad on discount is from the seventh-generation lineup, which is the latest from Apple. It features a nice, big 10.2-inch Retina display, a powerful A10 Fusion chip and even features a Smart Connector to attach Apple's keyboard accessory. Fun fact: if you already have a 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro's Smart Keyboard accessory, it will work just fine with it. Here's another kicker, the first-generation Apple Pencil also plays flawlessly with this iPad.

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

With thousands of great apps at your disposal, you can keep yourself entertained regardless of time of day. There's Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, Disney+ and even a year's worth of Apple TV+ here to keep you sane.

If you are looking for a tablet that does everything for you, and a little more, then the 10.2-inch iPad 7 is the way to go right now. There is no discount code, nor any coupon that needs clipping. Add the iPad to your cart and checkout as you normally would. Remember one thing though, these deals tend to sell out fast so there is a chance you might not get it in your favorite color option.

Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Gold (Latest Model) - Was $329, now just $279

