Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription Is Up For A 60% Discount For A Few Days – Get It Now
Learning new languages is going to help you pass the time and come out of this social distancing time much saner and much more skilled.
Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription features
This app is extremely popular all around the world. You can learn Spanish, French, Italian, German and many more languages. The app was developed by linguistic experts and you will be in safe hands. Here are highlights of what the Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Get lifetime access to learn all 14 languages
- Practice w/ 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule
- Cover a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family, business, food & more
- Use speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point
- Learn at a variety of skill levels, from beginner to advanced
- Get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn so it really sticks
- Study whenever & wherever you want and your progress will be synchronized across your devices
- Use offline mode to access courses, lessons & review items when not on Wi-Fi—just download them beforehand
System Requirements
- Internet required, mobile or desktop access available
- Desktop: Windows 7 or above, Mac OS X 10.12 or above
- Mobile: iOS 10.0 or above, Android 6.0 or above
Important Details
- USA customers only
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Max number of devices: Unlimited
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Number of languages: 14 (all current languages)
- Updates included
Original Price Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription: $399
Wccftech Discount Price Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription: $159