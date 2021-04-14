Bluehole’s Elyon MMORPG Is Getting the First Western Beta Next Month
Bluehole, the Korean studio behind TERA (and later PUBG, though that eventually took a life of its own), announced that its new MMORPG Elyon will receive its first Western beta next month. Kakao Games will act as the game's publisher in Western regions.
To participate, players from North America, Europe, and Oceania can now submit their applications until April 25th. The actual first closed beta test for Elyon will take place between May 6th and May 10th. Those who are selected will receive a notification via email, alongside an extra code to share with a friend.
Previously known as Ascent: Infinite Realm, Elyon has undergone many changes during its development phase. It once featured prominent steampunk elements and air combat, though that has been toned down now. However, in a recent Q&A, Community Manager Yukimura did say they may have plans to reintroduce the air combat mechanics to Elyon in the future.
By the way, the business model will be Buy-to-Play.
Extensive character customization
Create your own unique character with extensive customization tools and detail-oriented options. Want to go the extra mile? Take your look to the next level with the Equipment Dye system.
Deep skill customization
Modify the way your skills and character respond with Skill Attributes, Rune Attributes, and Mana Awakening.
Realm vs Realm battles
Engage in large scale Realm vs Realm battles with the assistance of heavy artillery, mechas, and dragons!
Clan Wars
Compete with other clans and establish yourself as the best of the best. Top clans get to control Dimensional Portals and collect taxes from any player that enters them.
Gather, craft, and trade
Make your own high grade equipment and other consumables that will aid you in battle. Have unused materials? You can sell them via Trading and make a profit!
Open-world PvP
Players of opposing Realms can attack each other anywhere in the world. When in conflict zones, players can claim Laurel Wreaths of Greed, allowing them to attack any player be it enemy or ally - but the use of such power comes with dire risks.
Dungeons, Arenas and Dimensional Portals
Enjoy a variety of PvP and PvE content, from classic 1vs1 to Free For All arenas, to dungeons filled with clever mechanics. Dimensional Portals will lead you to planes of rich resources that will help you become stronger.
