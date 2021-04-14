Bluehole’s Elyon MMORPG Is Getting the First Western Beta Next Month

Bluehole, the Korean studio behind TERA (and later PUBG, though that eventually took a life of its own), announced that its new MMORPG Elyon will receive its first Western beta next month. Kakao Games will act as the game's publisher in Western regions.

To participate, players from North America, Europe, and Oceania can now submit their applications until April 25th. The actual first closed beta test for Elyon will take place between May 6th and May 10th. Those who are selected will receive a notification via email, alongside an extra code to share with a friend.

Swords of Legends Online MMO, Based on Gujian Series, Is Westbound Later This Year

Previously known as Ascent: Infinite Realm, Elyon has undergone many changes during its development phase. It once featured prominent steampunk elements and air combat, though that has been toned down now. However, in a recent Q&A, Community Manager Yukimura did say they may have plans to reintroduce the air combat mechanics to Elyon in the future.

By the way, the business model will be Buy-to-Play.