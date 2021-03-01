Blower-Style Cooler Designs For GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Models Are Quietly Being Phased Out

Blower-style GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards might be some of the loudest options available on the market, but they are quietly being discontinued by Nvidia board partners. This generation more than most others had multiple blower-style cards. More specifically, GeForce RTX 3090 designs that use blower fans are being discontinued. The 3080 and 3070 blower-style cards seem to still be listed and won't be discontinued as of now.

Blower-Style GeForce RTX 3090 Graphics Cards Are Being Phased Out, Same Blower Design Potentially Being Used For The CMP Series

The 5 models of blower-style RTX 3090 are the ASUS RTX 3090 24GB TURBO, EMTEK RTX 3090 24GB Blower Edition, GALAX RTX 3090 24GB Classic, GIGABYTE RTX 3090 24GB TURBO, and the MSI RTX 3090 24GB AERO. Of the five, 3 of them have already been taken down from the partner websites. The MSI GeForce RTX 3090 24GB AERO, ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 24GB TURBO, and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3090 24GB TURBO have all been removed.

Although we don't know the reason behind the removal of these cards, many think that the CMP series being offered through partners is the reason behind this. The blower-style cooler might be the design of choice for the CMP series cards. Blower-style cards such as the GeForce RTX 3090 models are typically less efficient and much louder than the normal multi-fan design seen on gaming cards.







Mining operations can handle being louder due to the cooling solution. A mining operation can overlook most things a consumer wouldn't like sound. It was surprising to see the blower-style cooler on the GeForce RTX 3090 as the card is very power-hungry and generates a lot of heat if overclocked.

We don't know if the blower-style design will be used on the CMP series mining cards, but we will see shortly. As for the RTX 3070 and 3080, the existing models with blower-style cooler designs have not been discontinued. The remaining blower-style 3090 cards will be sold, but not restocked.

News Source: Videocardz