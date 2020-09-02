Custom model prices for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 graphics cards have been listed over at Overclockers.co.uk. The UK based retailer has listed down several custom AIB models along with their respective prices which vary depending on the design and quality of each individual graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Custom Model Prices Unveiled - MSRP Availability For Base Models, Premium For Higher-End Variants

The prices of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 vary based on the cooling, design, and overall quality of the PCB and graphics card. There are several models that are priced at the base MSRP but there are also premium models with faster factory overclock designs and higher-end cooling systems.

If you haven't yet checked out the stunning custom designs that AIBs have prepped for the GeForce RTX 30 series cards, then you should definitely see them in our roundup over here. As for prices, all of them have been listed below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBD TBD TBD Transistors TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD TBD TBD Tensor / RT Cores TBD TBD TBD Base Clock 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 16 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 512 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 17th September 24th September

The premium models don't go way out of proportions from the base MSRP. While these models are listed, they won't be available at their respective launch dates. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching on the 17th of September for a reference price of $699 US or £649, the GeForce RTX 3090 will launch on the 24th of September for a reference price of $1499 US or £1399 while the GeForce RTX 3070 is planned for launch in October for a price of $499 US or £469. It is unclear at the moment whether custom models will be available the same day as the Founders Edition models or if they will launch slightly later.