  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Custom Model Prices Unveiled – Reference MSRP For Base Models, Slightly Higher For Premium Models

By
2 hours ago
Submit
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce rTX 3070 CCustom Model Prices_1

Custom model prices for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 graphics cards have been listed over at Overclockers.co.uk. The UK based retailer has listed down several custom AIB models along with their respective prices which vary depending on the design and quality of each individual graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Custom Model Prices Unveiled - MSRP Availability For Base Models, Premium For Higher-End Variants

The prices of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 vary based on the cooling, design, and overall quality of the PCB and graphics card. There are several models that are priced at the base MSRP but there are also premium models with faster factory overclock designs and higher-end cooling systems.

Micron Unveils GDDR6X Memory For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series – The Next Chapter In Graphics Memory

If you haven't yet checked out the stunning custom designs that AIBs have prepped for the GeForce RTX 30 series cards, then you should definitely see them in our roundup over here. As for prices, all of them have been listed below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Graphics Card Confirmed, Possible OEM Launch Followed By Entry In DIY Segment

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBDTBDTBD
TransistorsTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores5888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBDTBDTBD
Tensor / RT CoresTBDTBDTBD
Base Clock1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed16 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth512 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202017th September24th September

The premium models don't go way out of proportions from the base MSRP. While these models are listed, they won't be available at their respective launch dates. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching on the 17th of September for a reference price of $699 US or £649, the GeForce RTX 3090 will launch on the 24th of September for a reference price of $1499 US or £1399 while the GeForce RTX 3070 is planned for launch in October for a price of $499 US or £469. It is unclear at the moment whether custom models will be available the same day as the Founders Edition models or if they will launch slightly later.

Which NVIDIA GeForce 'Ampere' GPU are you waiting for the most?
View Results
Submit

Related