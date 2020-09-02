NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Custom Model Prices Unveiled – Reference MSRP For Base Models, Slightly Higher For Premium Models
Custom model prices for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 graphics cards have been listed over at Overclockers.co.uk. The UK based retailer has listed down several custom AIB models along with their respective prices which vary depending on the design and quality of each individual graphics card.
The prices of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 vary based on the cooling, design, and overall quality of the PCB and graphics card. There are several models that are priced at the base MSRP but there are also premium models with faster factory overclock designs and higher-end cooling systems.
If you haven't yet checked out the stunning custom designs that AIBs have prepped for the GeForce RTX 30 series cards, then you should definitely see them in our roundup over here. As for prices, all of them have been listed below:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX Gaming OC 24 GB - £1589.99
- AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 Xtreme 24 GB - £1589.99
- AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 Master 24 GB - £1559.99
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X Trio 24 GB - £1499.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming OC 24 GB - £1499.99
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC 24 GB - £1499.99
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X4 24 GB - £1429.99
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ventus 3X OC 24 GB - £1399.99
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 iChill X3 24 GB - £1399.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Eagle OC 24 GB - £1399.99
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming 24 GB - £1399.99
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming X3 OC 24 GB - £1399.00
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 ROG STRIX Gaming OC 10 GB - £799.99
- AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme 10 GB - £799.99
- AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Master 10 GB - £749.99
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10 GB - £749.99
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC 10 GB - £698.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10 GB - £689.99
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 10 GB - £679.99
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iChill X4 10 GB - £679.99
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 iChill X3 10 GB - £659.99
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Twin X2 10 GB - £649.99
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10 GB - £649.99
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10 GB - £649.99
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Custom Model Price (Via OCUK):
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iChill X4 8 GB - £499.99
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 iChill X3 8 GB - £479.99
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Twin X2 OC 8 GB - £469.99
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Transistors
|TBD
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8/16 GB GDDR6
|10/20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|16 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|512 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|October 2020
|17th September
|24th September
The premium models don't go way out of proportions from the base MSRP. While these models are listed, they won't be available at their respective launch dates. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 will be launching on the 17th of September for a reference price of $699 US or £649, the GeForce RTX 3090 will launch on the 24th of September for a reference price of $1499 US or £1399 while the GeForce RTX 3070 is planned for launch in October for a price of $499 US or £469. It is unclear at the moment whether custom models will be available the same day as the Founders Edition models or if they will launch slightly later.
