Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 To Launch July 10th

Previously revealed during the barrage of new game announcements from New Games Plus Expo on Twitch earlier this week, Inti Creates' 8-bit inspired Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will launch in two short weeks.

As a spinoff to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, the Curse of the Moon series drops the Metroid part of Metrovania and instead focuses on the action platforming that the CastleVania series perfected on the NES with CastleVania III: Dracula's Curse. The first Curse of the Moon title launched two years ago and is currently available on Steam for $4.99 as part of the ongoing Steam summer sales. Fans that already played the original will find a number of familiar faces in Curse of the Moon 2, as the new sequel will feature four new playable characters in addition to the entire previous cast. New to the Curse of the Moon series is also the addition of 2-player local co-op.

Curse of the Moon 2 brings classic 2D action and a dark, 8-bit aesthetic together with modern playability. The multiple-scenario structure of the previous title returns with an epic new story supervised by IGA (Koji Igarashi) himself. Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the far east who bears a deep grudge against demonkind and the alchemists who summoned them. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn't have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster. Three brand-new playable characters appear in Curse of the Moon 2, including the exorcist Dominique. All characters from the original Curse of the Moon game are playable, too! Each new character adds a variety of gameplay options, abilities, and ways to complete the games' many stages. Players can also create demon hunting duos in 2-player local co-op, available for the first time in the series! Work together with a friend, mix and match the strengths of two different characters, and conquer stages in tons of new and exciting ways.

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 will launch in North America on July 10th, 2020 at a price of $14.99 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam).