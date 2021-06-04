Bloodstained 2 is Happening, But Devs Want to Finish the Original Game’s Content First

While the Kickstarted Metroidvania Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night had a bit of a tortured development, the game has attracted a dedicated fanbase since launch, many of which have been asking – will there be a sequel? 505 Games' most recent earnings report hinted Bloodstained 2 was happening, and today the game’s official Twitter account confirmed it, although don’t expect the game to release tomorrow. The series’ developers still have content for the original game they want to get out.

Regarding recent reports, @505_Games and @ArtplayEN are in very early planning stages for a #Bloodstained sequel. However, current development resources are focused on completing Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night's upcoming content. We have a lot planned for you. pic.twitter.com/yPV0n31gBX — Bloodstained: RotN (@SwordOrWhip) June 4, 2021

In a further tweet, Bloodstained mastermind Koji Igarashi hinted the plot for the sequel is in the works, but reiterated than more content for the first game comes first.

Currently at ArtPlay, we are in the stages of working on the plot centered around our previous title's Director Shutaro.

Right now, we are focusing on the rest of the contents for Ritual of the Night so please look forward to the upcoming information.#Bloodstained https://t.co/a4MHMW6p2z — IGA (@KojiIGA) June 4, 2021

It isn’t entirely clear what content is still coming to the original Bloodstained, but a roadmap published last year indicated a Vs. Mode, new characters, some sort of crossover event, and more was on the way in 2021. Still haven’t tried out Bloodstained? Wccftech’s Kai Powell found it to be a bloody-good throwback in his full review…

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night shows that Koji Igarashi's genius with the invention of the modern Metroidvania genre wasn't just a one-off event. Through numerous teams working together to bring his vision to life, Bloodstained has become a modern classic for the ever-growing genre.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and mobile devices. What do you think? Hungry for a sequel?