BlizzCon 2020 Might Not Be Feasible Warns Blizzard, but Plans Are Still Being Made

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation or delay of numerous gaming conventions and events this year, including E3, GDC, and QuakeCon, but what about BlizzCon 2020? The big Blizzard event typically takes place later in the year in November, so could it still happen?

While Blizzard has yet to officially cancel BlizzCon 2020, they have released a letter, which warns there’s a good chance the event won’t be feasible. That said, for now, plans are still being made…

A gaming convention is probably the last thing on most people’s minds right now, and that goes for many of us at Blizzard too. As events around the world announce cancellations, postponements, or shifts to an online format in response to COVID-19, we’re seeing questions about our plans for this year’s BlizzCon and we want to provide a quick update. We love BlizzCon, and we know many of you share that feeling and look forward to it as an opportunity to get away for a while, meet up with friends, and have a good time. As so many of us have been isolated for multiple weeks now, surrounded and in some cases directly impacted by the ongoing pandemic-related challenges around the world, we’re looking forward to the time when we can see one another again in person and have something to celebrate together. While we’re all hopeful things will look better later in the year, the bottom line is that at this point it’s too early to know whether BlizzCon 2020 will be feasible. The health of our community, employees, and everyone who helps with the show is our top consideration. It might be a few months before we know for certain if or how we’ll proceed, but as soon as we have a meaningful update, we’ll share it. We do want to mention that prior to the recent events we had been actively working to finalize our plans and in fact are still doing so, despite the workplace changes we’ve now made at Blizzard. That includes considering a range of scenarios and possibilities, not just in terms of the show, but also regarding what the experience would be for you. We know BlizzCon also involves preparation on your part, so we’ll do our best to provide as much clarity as we can, as quickly as we can.

BlizzCon has been the subject of some controversy in recent years. Blizzard faced a wave of backlash when they announced the mobile-exclusive Diablo Immortal in 2018, and while 2019 saw the announcement of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2, the event was overshadowed by the furor surrounding Blizzard’s banning of Hearthstone esports players for expressing support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protests. I have a feeling some folks at Blizzard could be a touch relieved they might not have to do the show this year.

What do you think? Will BlizzCon happen this year? Will you miss it if it’s cancelled?