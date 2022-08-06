Blazing Strike Delayed to Spring 2023 to ‘Ensure the Best Game Experience Possible’

Blazing Strike is a fighting game that’s been relatively under the radar compared to titles like Skullgirls 2nd Encore, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 7, for instance. The game is being developed by RareBreed Makes Games and published by Aksys Games and was initially set to release in Fall 2022.

That release window is no longer happening, thanks to an announced delay. How far back is Blazing Strike being pushed? Roughly half a year, to Spring 2023. The main reason behind this delay is that the developers want to polish the game more before release, fixing various problems. You can view a tweet relating to the delay below.

It's gut-wrenching to admit but #BlazingStrike's release date has been moved back to Spring 2023. However this delay will help polish the game to ensure the best game experience possible (maybe with crossplay), so I really hope you guys stick around a little longer. 🙏❤️💔❤️ https://t.co/DBRTJWOg2D — Blazing Strike coming Spring 2023 to console & PC (@RareBreedMG) August 5, 2022

Essentially, the game got delayed by about six months. However, RareBreed did mention crossplay and added a soft 'maybe' to that which could potentially mean crossplay may be a reality in the future. There’s still a significant chunk of time between now and the game’s new release date, and no changes in platforms were announced either.

Blazing Strike serves as a four-button experience with… six attack types: light, medium, and heavy punches and kicks. The title also has various defensive tools such as parries and guarding (not to be confused with blocking). The game also has a Rush Trigger, which enables players to close distance and perform fast and damaging combos, at the cost of entering a brief fatigue state afterward.

Powered by GGPO, Blazing Strike will launch with Arcade Mode, Story Mode, and Local VS modes, with training, sparring, and online play. This particular mode will have rollback and will also be available via the Persona AI (whatever that means). We’ll continue to update with more information about Blazing Strike as it’s released, including characters, release information, and platforms.

Blazing Strike will release in Spring 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.