Street Fighter 6 to Feature Unique Poses for Perfect Wins

Francesco De Meo
Jul 14, 2022
Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 will feature unique poses for perfect wins, a new video shared online reveals.

Earlier today, Matthew Edwards, CAPCOM Europe brand manager, shared on Twitter a short clip taken during Japan Expo 2022 showcasing Luke's unique perfect win pose. The character model looks a little weird in the video, but this is likely due to the fact that it is an off-screen video.

Street Fighter 6 will introduce plenty of new features and mechanics that have never been seen before in the series, such as a new control scheme that will make it easier for newcomers to learn the game and more. The game will also come with a single-player mode called World Tour, which will not be just an extra play mode, but an extensive adventure that will bring players all over the world, and let players get more invested in the Street Fighter lore and world, as detailed below.

Modern Control Type

For those who are worried that fighting game inputs are too complicated and just want to unleash your inner fighter, we have a solution in the form of a new control type option. First off, Classic Control Type is what veterans can expect to use for inputs with its six-button layout. New to Street Fighter 6 is the Modern Control Type, which allows for easier inputs where a special move can be performed by combining the “Special Move” button with one directional input. This is perfect for newer players or those who may have found classic command inputs a bit too difficult in the past. With the Modern Control Type, your character will perform some of their flashiest (and best) attacks with just a few button presses. Modern Control Type is optional, but we highly recommend new players give it a try!

World Tour and Battle Hub

Let’s talk briefly about two of the new and foundational modes you also saw in the latest trailer: World Tour and Battle Hub. World Tour is a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows you to leave your own legacy within Street Fighter 6 with your player avatar. And while Battle Hub – briefly shown at the end of the trailer – seems like just a venue for online matches, it will also bring new and unique forms of engagement and communication. Both of these modes will require a deeper dive in the future and we can’t wait to discuss them in more detail.

Street Fighter 6 will launch sometime in 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

