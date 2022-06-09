Black Shark 5 Pro Is Official – Take Phone Gaming to the Next Level with Anti-Gravity Dual-VC Cooling System

Black Shark has today globally launched its newest flagship Black Shark 5 Series. This latest series includes Black Shark 5 and the gaming-focused Black Shark 5 Pro, a smartphone that is a dream come true for gamers. Both these smartphones are now available to buy via the official website, Amazon, and other third-party stores.

Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with enhanced UFS 3.1 + LPDDR 5 that delivers a lightning-fast and strong performance. Pro's 144Hz OLED display with a 720Hz touch sampling rate makes it the perfect phone for the best audio, entertainment, and gaming experiences.

The phone comes with an advanced Constant Temperature Charging Mode that empowers you to charge your phone to a full 100% within 24 minutes without blowing up your phone (something that many companies... ahem... are struggling at). This technology adjusts charging speed intelligently to avoid any overheating concerns. Black Shark 5 Pro also brings a Speed Flash Charging Mode that takes just 15 minutes to charge your phone to 100%. The 120W charging brick is included in the box, so you won't need to worry about buying a good-quality charger to enable fast charging.

Some specs of Black Shark 5 Pro in the spotlight

10-bit OLED Display | HDR10+ | Peak Brightness 1,300 Nits

Mechanical Magnetic Pop-Up Triggers (yes, yes, yes!!)

Anti-Gravity Dual-VC Cooling System

Back Camera: 108MP Triple Camera Setup (108MP + 13MP + 5MP) | 4K 60FPS Video Recording | Super Night Scene | Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS)

Front Camera: 16MP Ultra HD cam – 1.0µm, f/2.45

Sound Source Zoom Function

WiFi 6E + 5G + Antenna Design

4650mAh Dual-Cell Battery with 120W Fast-Charging

(120W Charging Brick and Cable in the Box!)

JoyUI 13 based on MIUI and gaming-centric Shark Space

Black Shark is industry-recognized for its continuous focus and R&D efforts on phone gaming. The phone maker keeps reaching for new records with the constant introduction of better and improved features. With the latest Black Shark 5 Pro, gamers will be getting a dual-zone pressure-sensitive screen that offers you console-level touch gaming experiences.

Along with a super responsive screen, Black Shark then adds on an upgraded Dual VC Liquid Cooling system by placing two large VC plates (5320mm²) on both sides of the phone, incorporating a Sandwich Cooling Structure. Direct-attached copper alloys 100% cover the core components, making heat dissipation more efficient compared to the traditional thermal gel, keeping Black Shark calm and cool in every game. Add in the graphite flake, graphene, and phase change material, and the frame rate during gaming can be extremely high and stable. This revolutionary design increases the liquid coolant flow rate by 30% and VC heat dissipation by 50%.

An advanced cooling system and a touch sampling rate of up to 720Hz (which gives you the industry's lowest touch delay of just 8.3ms) makes for the perfect gaming experience. Except for the connectivity part... Black Shark has considered every aspect of phone gaming, and with Black Shark 5 Pro, it is offering you the fastest data speeds with SA/NSA dual-mode 5G and WiFi 6E. Whether you are at home or on the go, the "X" antenna design and intelligent network switching ensure you'll always get the fastest and most stable possible speeds.

Staying true to being the leading gaming phone maker in the industry, Black Shark is also introducing physical buttons with its innovative magnet-lift technology that results in ultra-responsive shoulder triggers (160g trigger pressure). Experience magic with a gentle press for precise, customizable control in competitive games. The triggers disappear beautifully into the edge of the Black Shark 5 Pro, offering gamers quite a seamless experience with a stunning design.

No gaming experience is complete without an amazing sound quality. Whether it's everyday entertainment or weekly gaming competitions, Black Shark 5 Pro will take you right to the top of the crystal clear sound quality thanks to its dual-symmetrical linear stereo speakers paired with high-power amplifiers and an oversized sound cavity, offering you best-in-class sound quality.

Add in three microphones with noise cancellation, and you don't just have the powerhouse for music playback, but you also have access to an impeccable recording experience right through your smartphone. If that wasn't enough, the company also partnered with DTS and Cirrus Logic Technology to further fine-tune the sound effects. All those efforts got the Black Shark 5 Pro the no. 1 spot in the DXOMARK smartphone rankings for audio.

No more lags, no more delays of any kind! Experience the smoothest gaming experience on your phone with Black Shark 5 Pro!

Availability of the Black Shark 5 series

The Black Shark 5 series is now available for sale. Head over to the official store, Amazon, or AliExpress to get the brand new Black Shark 5 or Black Shark 5 Pro. The pricing is very standard, considering the high-tech features the series is bringing. Black Shark 5 is priced at:

8GB + 128 GB: $549, €549, £439

12GB + 256 GB: $649, €649, £529

Our favorite Black Shark 5 Pro prices are:

8GB + 128 GB: $799, €799, £680

12GB + 256 GB: $899, €899, £760

16GB + 256 GB: $999, €999, £809





















