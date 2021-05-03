Bitspower Launches The Mobius RTX 3090 FE Water Block & The X-TEND Liquid-Cooled Backplate

Designing a cooling solution for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition has differed this time around due to the shortened, V-shaped PCB which provides certain advantages. Bitspower has just released the Mobius water block for RTX 30 Founders Edition cards as well as the X-TEND Backplate for ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 series cards.

The Bitspower X-TEND Backplate For ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Series Cools The VRAM And Backside Of The GPU

The Mobius water block for RTX 30 Founders Edition cards will only fit the PG136 board which differs from both the PG133 also used by RTX 3080 FE and the PG132 seen on most GA102-based semi-reference cards. The water block features a wider design compared to the Mobius water block for the RTX 3080 FE. The. dimensions of the water block are 24.2 x 12.4 x 3.9 cm. Using a water block for RTX 30 series cards makes the GPU more compact as reference coolers extend past the short PCB.

The water block is layered with a nickel and chromium plated copper base plate that is meticulously carved to allocate the most contact over the GPU and VRM area. The two ports for water are located on the end of the board to make space for the 12-pin power connector. The water block features an acrylic layer to view the coolant flow and to also let the Bitspower Digital RGB LED strip shine through. The RGB can be controlled through most motherboard RGB software.







The most unique water block is actually for the backplate. The X-TEND Backplate for ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090. The custom backplate features a small water block that cools the GDDR6X memory chips located on the back of the PCB as well as removing extra heat from the GPU area. The X-TEND backplate can work in tandem with the main water block sharing the coolant. The water block is constructed from acrylic, with a PE-film cover. It also features addressable RGB LEDs to add extra customization.

The Bitspower Mobius for RTX 3090 FE is priced at USD $425 which makes it roughly $100 more expensive than the Mobius for RTX 3080 FE. The X-TEND liquid-cooled backplate for the ROG Strix RTX 3090 is priced at $198.