BIOSTAR Unveils Entry-Level A520MH V6.1 & B550MH V6.1 Motherboards For AMD Ryzen CPUs

BIOSTAR has announced the all-new A520MH V6.1 & the B550MH V6.1 motherboards which are designed to run the latest AMD Ryzen processor range. The new A520MH V6.1 and the B550MH V6.1 motherboards from BIOSTAR are two of the latest mainboard reboots focused on providing sleek performance-based user experience, carrying some of the latest technology mixed with BIOSTAR’s renowned product durability.

Biostar Unveil Two Entry Level A520 & B550 Motherboards For AMD Ryzen CPUs, The A520MH and the B550MH V6.1

Coming in an all-new black PCB with tattoo design, both motherboards are styled to suit any pc build with their Micro-ATX form factor, these two motherboards are highly suitable for many user applications such as business use or casual content consumption.

Biostar B550MH V6.1 Motherboard

The new Biostar B550MH V6.1 is built with tech to last designed based on AMD’s B550 single chip architecture, this amazing Micro-ATX motherboard comes with features like PCIe 4.0 capable of supporting 16GT/s bit rate yet still maintaining backward compatibility holding twice as fast bandwidth in comparison to PCIe 3.0. It has the ability to support up to 64GB of DDR 4 memory across 2 DIMMs and has the capability of reaching up to 4933+ max boost clock speeds.









Additional power management technology like Digital PWM adds more durability to the B550MH V6.1 motherboard while providing stable power with increased system efficiency. The B550MH V6.1 motherboard also carries additional features like PCIe M.2 4.0 that delivers 2 times faster bandwidth than PCIe M.2 3.0 at a lower latency rate, USB 3.2 Gen 1 capable of data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps and provides backward compatibility with all existing USB products, SATA III 6Gbps which provides higher bandwidth to retrieve and transfer HD media. With this super speed data transfer, SATA III allows an incredible data boost which is 2x faster than the SATA 3G.

Biostar A520MH V6.1 Motherboard

Designed in AMD’s A520 single-chip architecture, the Biostar A520MH V6.1 motherboard is ready to support the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen processors, with its Micro-ATX form factor highly useful for users looking to do a PC build with a smaller footprint. The A520MH V6.1 motherboard is packed with all the essentials to be a great base for casual and business use.

Capable of supporting up to 64GB of ram across 2 DIMMs with the ability to boost its clock speeds over 4933+ Mhz. The new A520MH V6.1 motherboard is ready to deliver it all, with additional features like PCIe 3.0 that carries a bit rate of 8GT/s, PCIe M.2 32Gb/s that delivers 5 times faster bandwidth compared to SATA III 6Gb/s, Digital PWM that delivers stable power and reliability with increases system efficiency.









The A520MH V6.1 motherboard also has AI Fan technology with an automatic detection system that is used to detect the temperature of the PC to make cooling fans operate at a defined speed for optimal cooling performance. Both motherboards carry BIOSTAR’s proprietary technology like Super LAN Surge Protection which prevents damage from lightning strikes and electrical surges and strengthens the electrical stability of the system.

When it comes to the rear I/O, both motherboards have similar layouts with fully packed connectivity options such as 1 x PS/2 Keyboard, 1 x PS/2 Mouse port for classic input methods as well as 1 x HDMI 4K Port, 1 x VGA port complimenting the HDMI output connector, as well as 1 x LAN port powered by Realtek RTL8111H chipset with support for Super LAN Surge Protection, additionally both motherboards, come with 4 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 3 x Audio Jacks powered by ALC887 technology capable of providing 7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio.