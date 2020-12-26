Biostar Confirms Support For Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs on Z490 Motherboards

Biostar is the first manufacturer to officially confirm support for Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs on its Z490 motherboard lineup. The board maker posted the announcement, confirming support for the upcoming desktop processors on its Z490 Racing series motherboards.

Biostar Brings Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Support For Its Z490 Motherboard Lineup

All five motherboards within the Z490 Racing lineup have now been listed with Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU support. These boards include the following:

Z490 GTA

Z490 GTA EVO

Z490 GTN

Z490A-Silver

Z490T-Silver

There seem to be no new BIOS listed on the motherboard support page which might suggest that the chips will run straight off the bat but for those who want to get the most stable performance when running an Intel Rocket Lake CPU, it's advised to keep checking the support page to see if a BIOS is available to download for their Z490 motherboard.

Biostar also recently enabled resizable BAR or Re-BAR support on its Intel 400-series lineup. This allows Intel CPUs to access the full memory buffer that modern GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA have to offer. Currently, Biostar's resizable-BAR runs perfectly with AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs but expect it to be enabled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards too once the drivers roll out from the manufacturer.

As spotted by Momomo_US, ASRock has also listed support for Intel's 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs for its own Z490 motherboards too. The Z490 Aqua, which is the flagship of the Z490 boards from the manufacturer, is now listed with Rocket Lake CPU support and several other Z490 boards too.

Intel's Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU platform will feature support on LGA 1200 socket which made its debut with the 10th Gen Comet Lake-S CPUs although on 400-series motherboards. The Intel Rocket Lake-S processors will be launching primarily for the 500-series motherboards but it has been confirmed that LGA 1200 motherboards will offer support for Rocket Lake-S CPUs, especially given the fact that PCIe Gen 4.0 is a prominent feature of Z490 motherboards which would only be enabled with the use of Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs. Motherboard makers, especially ASUS will be paying extra attention in incorporating hardware-level integration of PCIe Gen 4 on their Z590 line of motherboards versus their Z490 lineup as we pointed out here.

Main features of Intel's Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs include:

Increased Performance with new Cypress Cove core architecture

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads (Double Digit IPC Gains Over Skylake)

New Xe graphics architecture (Up To 50% higher Performance Than Gen9)

Increased DDR4 3200 MHz Memory Support

CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes (Available on Z490 & Z590 Motherboards)

Enhanced Display (Integrated HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4a, HBR3)

Added x4 CPU PCIe Lanes = 20 Total CPU PCIe 4.0 Lanes

Enhanced Media (12 bit AV1/HVEC, E2E compression)

CPU Attached Storage or Intel Optane Memory

New Overclocking Features and Capabilities

USB Audio offload

Integrated CNVi & Wireless-AX

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G)

2.5Gb Ethernet Discrete LAN

Discrete Intel Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 Compliant)

The architecture for Rocket Lake CPUs is said to be Cypress Cove which is reportedly a hybrid between the Sunny Cove and Willow Cove design but will feature Xe Gen 12 GPU architecture. Intel's Core i9-11900K will be the flagship CPU offering in the lineup and expect more info on it soon. The Intel 500-series motherboard platform, for now, is expected to hit retail shelves on 11th January.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.40 GHz 3.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 TBC 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 TBC 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W