BioShock Collection Switch Receives Rating Alongside BioShock 1 Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Four new BioShock Switch ratings have surfaced online, including BioShock: The Collection for the Nintendo Switch.

Alongside The Collection, the Taiwanese game rating board has also rated the individual remasterered BioShock games for the Switch, including BioShock 1 Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition.

While neither Nintendo nor publisher 2K Games has confirmed the existence of the BioShock Switch ports, it seems only a matter of time before we will able to enter the Rapture and Columbia. Based on the ratings for the individual BioShock titles, it appears that these will also be made available alongside BioShock: The Collection.

The Collection includes all the above mentioned BioShock installments alongside all DLC, including BioShock 2's Minerva's Den and BioShock Infinite's Burial at Sea.

BioShock

o The video series, “Director’s Commentary: Imagining BioShock,” featuring Ken Levine, creative director on BioShock and BioShock Infinite and Shawn Robertson, animation lead on BioShock and animation director on BioShock Infinite.

o Museum of Orphaned Concepts: Walk through a Rapture-inspired virtual museum that gives you a behind-the-scenes look at discarded concepts that never made it into the original game.

o Challenge Rooms: Outside the story of BioShock, tackle puzzles, splicers and Big Daddies. And achievements, of course. · BioShock 2 (**Multiplayer will not be included)

o Minerva’s Den: A self-contained BioShock story, presenting a side of Rapture you've never seen before. Use expanded combat abilities with the experimental Ion Laser and chaotic Gravity Well Plasmid, unique to Minerva's Den, as you face off against the Lancer Big Daddy.

o Protector Trials: Take control of an Alpha Series Big Daddy woken out of hibernation just before the events of BioShock 2. · BioShock Infinite

o Burial at Sea - Episode 1 & 2 Add-On Packs: This major two-part DLC pack completes the BioShock trilogy by taking the series back to where it all began. Return to Rapture just before the events of the original BioShock!

o Clash in the Clouds Add-On Pack: Face 60 waves of challenges across four additional maps for leaderboard glory and unlock areas to explore in The Columbian Archaeological Society hub museum.

o Columbia's Finest Pack: Combines the contents of the Industrial Revolution Pack and the Upgrade Pack and includes 500 Silver Eagles, five Lock Picks, six unique Gear items, and two weapon upgrades: Comstock’s China Broom Shotgun and Comstock’s Eagle Eye Sniper Rifle.

As covered earlier this month, Metro Exodus received a rating for the Switch as well, and from the looks of it, this bundle might be releasing next month.

As the BioShock Switch ports haven’t been officially confirmed, please take the information with a grain of salt for now. We’ll keep you updated on this matter.

