Biomutant Official System Requirements Revealed by Experiment 101
Biomutant, the open world action RPG in development at Swedish indie studio Experiment 101, finally has a release date many years after its original announcement.
With the game launching on May 25th, the official system requirements for PC have now appeared on the Steam page. You can check those out below.
MINIMUM:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64 bit)
- Processor: AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-4690K or newer running at 3.5 GHz or higher
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: 4 GB Direct3D 11 capable video card - GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard
- Additional Notes: Keyboard, mouse and an internet connection for Steam.
RECOMMENDED:
-
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64bit)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7-6700K or newer running at 3.2 GHz or higher
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: 6 GB Direct3D 11 capable video card - GeForce GTX 1660Ti or Radeon RX 590
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard
- Additional Notes: Keyboard, mouse and an internet connection for Steam
Biomutant is promising a very different experience than in your average open world action RPG, as outlined in the following features. Are you excited about this upcoming release? Let us know in the comments!
- A NEW TAKE ON 3rd PERSON COMBAT: The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations.
- EVOLVE YOUR GAME-PLAY: You’ll be able to recode your genetic structure to change the way you look and play.
- NEXT LEVEL OF CRAFTING: Mix and match parts to create your own unique single- or double-handed slash, crush and pierce melee weapons.
- GEAR UP FOR ADVENTURE: You have full freedom when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but also what type of gear you wear.
- SURVIVE IN A VIBRANT OPEN WORLD: You’ll create your own adventure as you journey explore the open world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon and more.
- AN UNUSUAL STORY WITH AN UNUSUAL END: A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down...
Products mentioned in this post
RX 590
USD 219.99
USD 219.99
Ryzen 5 1600
USD 160.24
USD 160.24
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter