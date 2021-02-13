Biomutant Official System Requirements Revealed by Experiment 101

Biomutant, the open world action RPG in development at Swedish indie studio Experiment 101, finally has a release date many years after its original announcement.

With the game launching on May 25th, the official system requirements for PC have now appeared on the Steam page. You can check those out below.

Action RPG Biomutant Finally Dated for Release This Late May

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64 bit) Processor: AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-4690K or newer running at 3.5 GHz or higher Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: 4 GB Direct3D 11 capable video card - GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 25 GB available space Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible soundcard Additional Notes: Keyboard, mouse and an internet connection for Steam.

