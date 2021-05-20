Biomutant Native 4K Will be Deactivated on PS5 at Launch Due to Performance Issues

Last week we brought you footage of Biomutant running on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS4 Pro, and now publisher THQ Nordic have released a look at the game running on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Unfortunately, the footage may be bittersweet for PS5 owners. While the Xbox Series X version runs at dynamic 4K and 60fps and the Xbox Series S is dynamic 1440p/60ps, the PS5 version will only by 1080p/60fps. THQ Nordic provided the following disclaimer at the beginning of the PS5 footage…

The footage you are about to see has been captured on a retail PS5. With this build, the option for native 4k on PlayStation has been deactivated due to stability- and performance-related reasons. What you see here is 1080p @60fps upscaled to 4k @60fps. It will remain deactivated for the release version, too. It will not be a native current-gen experience. More information on that will follow soon.

Well, give them points for honesty. Some other publishers would have just presented an upscaled 1080p image and hoped nobody noticed. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for a proper PS5 version of Biomutant. In the meantime, you can watch the new XSX and PS5 footage, below.

Haven’t been keeping up with Biomutant? Here are the game’s key features:

A new take on third-person combat: The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations.

Evolve your game-play: You'll be able to recode your genes to change the way you look and play.

Next level of crafting: Mix and match parts to create your own unique single- or double-handed slash, crush and pierce melee weapons.

Gear up for adventure: You have full freedom when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but also what type of gear you wear.

Survive in a vibrant open world: You'll create your own adventure as you journey explore the open world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon and more.

An unusual story with an unusual end: A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down...

Biomutant scampers onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on May 25.