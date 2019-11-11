We saw reports earlier hinting that Microsoft has already internally finalized Windows 10 20H1 and is targeting to RTM in December. It appears it was all on point as the Windows maker has just released Windows 10 20H1 Insider Preview Build 19013.1122 to those in the Slow Ring.

With the release on Windows 10 November 2019 Update expected tomorrow, Slow ring will have nothing to do. But, Microsoft is already giving you some new work! Wondering what's included? Here is the complete changelog of Windows 10 20H1 Build 19013 (clean installation guide here):

More kaomoji As some of you may know, with Windows 10 version 1903, we updated our WIN+(Period) / WIN+(Semicolon) keyboard shortcut to not only include emoji, but to also now contain kaomoji and special characters. What are kaomoji? Basically, they’re faces with expressions you can make by combining various characters–for example, you might be familiar with the shruggie: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ In any case, based on your feedback, in this build we’re updating our kaomoji list with a few more favorites, including: ヾ(⌐■_■)ノ♪

ლ(╹◡╹ლ)

(⊙_◎)

( ͡~ ͜ʖ ͡°)

ಠ_ರೃ

(∩^o^)⊃━☆

/ᐠ｡ꞈ｡ᐟ\ And more! Enjoy (❁´◡`❁) Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2 will now release unused Linux memory back to your Windows machine Previously, your WSL 2 Virtual Machine’s (VM) memory would grow to meet the needs of your workflow, but would not shrink back down when the memory was no longer needed. With this change, as memory is no longer in use in the Linux VM, it will be freed back to Windows, which will shrink in memory size accordingly.

In addition, today's Windows 10 20H1 release carries the following fix:

Build 19013.1122 includes a fix for the issue where the Settings app would hang or crash when accessing the System or Ease of Access sections.

But, this obviously isn't all. For the complete list of features that are coming your way with Windows 10 20H1, check out these docs.