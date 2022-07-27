Menu
Company

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Playtesting Has Reportedly Begun

Francesco De Meo
Jul 27, 2022
Beyond Good and Evil 2

It has been a long time since Ubisoft talked about the highly anticipated Beyond Good and Evil 2, but it seems the game is still alive, as playtesting has reportedly started.

The news comes from reliable insider Tom Henderson, who highlighted that playtesting has started and that the game is very much alive. Earlier this month, it has been revealed that this would be external playtesting, so things are definitely looking up for the second entry in the series.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Immortals Fenyx Rising Sequel Will Be Based on Hawaiian Polynesian Culture; Game Is Still in Early Pre-Production – Rumor

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in the works for quite some time, and development has been quite troubled. Two years ago, series creator Michel Ancel quit the video game industry as a whole, but even when he was at the helm, things weren't going smoothly, according to reports:

Michel needs the ideas to be his. He often prefers to improvise something of his own rather than listen to the team and look at the structured work we've done at his request. […] He's able to explain to you that you're a genius, that your idea is great, and then disassemble you in meetings by saying you're a piece of shit, that your work is worthless, and not talk to you for a month.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is currently in development for yet to be confirmed platforms. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order