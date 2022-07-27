Beyond Good and Evil 2 Playtesting Has Reportedly Begun

It has been a long time since Ubisoft talked about the highly anticipated Beyond Good and Evil 2, but it seems the game is still alive, as playtesting has reportedly started.

The news comes from reliable insider Tom Henderson, who highlighted that playtesting has started and that the game is very much alive. Earlier this month, it has been revealed that this would be external playtesting, so things are definitely looking up for the second entry in the series.

Now that Beyond Good and Evil 2 has started playtesting - What questions do you have? (Yes, it's very much alive) — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 26, 2022

Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in the works for quite some time, and development has been quite troubled. Two years ago, series creator Michel Ancel quit the video game industry as a whole, but even when he was at the helm, things weren't going smoothly, according to reports:

Michel needs the ideas to be his. He often prefers to improvise something of his own rather than listen to the team and look at the structured work we've done at his request. […] He's able to explain to you that you're a genius, that your idea is great, and then disassemble you in meetings by saying you're a piece of shit, that your work is worthless, and not talk to you for a month.

