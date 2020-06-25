Beyond a Steel Sky Debuts on Apple Arcade Tomorrow, Steam Release Coming Next Month

Beyond a Steel Sky, the sequel to 1994’s classic cyberpunk point ‘n’ click adventure game Beneath a Steel Sky, will be available to play tomorrow, but only if you’re subscribed to Apple Arcade. Thankfully, the game will also be launching on Steam soon. Developer Revolution Software have dropped a new BaSS launch trailer to celebrate the game’s pending arrival.

Haven’t been keeping up with Beyond a Steel Sky? Check out Wccftech’s full hands-on preview of the game along with the following official description:

Beyond a Steel Sky is a hugely ambitious adventure in which intelligent, humorous emergent gameplay drives an edgy narrative. Very much an adventure, the game is set in a dynamic world that will respond to – and be subverted by – the player’s actions. The game characters, driven by advanced AI tech, are willful and motivated: their intelligent responses allow interesting, emergent solutions to puzzles and obstacles. The culmination of Revolution’s 30 years of developing adventure games, Beyond a Steel Sky evolves and redefines the adventure genre. Beyond a Steel Sky features: A unique, rich game experience interwoven with a deep narrative.

A story that enables players to meaningfully effect and subvert the gameworld and its characters.

Elegantly simple, intuitive controls that allow complex situations to emerge, offering a gameplay experience that will appeal to the novice as well as the experienced gamer.

Custom-written cutting-edge graphics technology delivers a beautiful, realtime, comic-book-styled world in HDR & 4K to complement the artwork of Dave Gibbons.

Original motion comic book created by Dave Gibbons.

Beyond a Steel Sky will be available on iOS devices via Apple Arcade tomorrow (June 26). The game will launch on Steam sometime in July.