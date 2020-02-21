NVIDIA Boasts Over One Million New Gamers Using GeForce NOW Since It Left Beta

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud streaming service for games left beta earlier this month, allowing gamers to choose between a free tier and a paid 'Founders' tier.

Now, NVIDIA revealed that 'over one million new gamers' have taken to the cloud since. Furthermore, the publisher suggests companies that choose to remove games from GeForce NOW should be 'few and far between', while new games come in each week from the onboarding queue of over 1,500 titles, and some of these companies might actually bring their games back 'once they realize the value' of the cloud streaming service.

Many in the games industry are riding the wave of excitement GeForce NOW has generated. And we’re just getting started. Earlier this month, we passed a milestone on our cloud gaming journey by removing the waitlist and opening our doors to more gamers. Over 1 million new gamers have taken to the cloud by signing up for a free plan or upgrading to the Founders membership, which includes a 90-day free trial. This trial is an important transitional period where gamers, developers and publishers can try the premium experience with minimal commitment while we continue to refine our offering. As we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends. Ultimately, they maintain control over their content and decide whether the game you purchase includes streaming on GeForce NOW. Meanwhile, others will bring games back as they continue to realize GeForce NOW’s value (stay tuned for more on that).

This seems to be a pretty obvious jab at Activision Blizzard, which pulled all of its games from the service as soon as it got out of beta. Later NVIDIA clarified it was all due to a misunderstanding of sorts, and they hope to re-enable their highly popular games soon.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA rushed to confirm the most anticipated game due in 2020, CD Projekt RED's Cyberpunk 2077, will be available day and date on GeForce NOW.