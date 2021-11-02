Beats Fit Pro Offers All The Conveniences of the AirPods With H1 Chip Along With ANC and Much More

Apple's Beats brand has seen fit to announce its new Beats Fit Pro earbuds today after being referenced in iOS 15.1. Apple's new wireless earbuds are equipped with active noise cancellation and its new H1 chip which we will talk about later on. Other than this, the wireless earbuds are oriented towards the fitness market. Scroll down to read more details on the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds.

Apple Officially Unveils Beats Fit Pro With Active Noise Cancellation and H1 Chip

As mentioned earlier, Apple's subsidiary Beats has announced its latest Fit Pro wireless earbuds with an H1 chip. The new chip will offer all the conveniences of the AirPods which includes automatic device switching, Hey Siri voice commands, Find My integration, as well as ear tip fit test. Other than the new chip, the Beats Fit Pro features active noise cancellation as well as transparency mode. The earbuds have also housed Apple's spatial audio with dynamic head tracking in Apple Music.

In terms of design, the new wireless earbuds features a wingtip design which according to the company will provide a stable fit fo any shape or size of the ear. Beats states that the new wingtip design was "digitally modeled suing measurements from thousands of ears to achieve the performance combination of soft, pliable material around a rigid core." Much like the AirPods Pro, the Beats Fit Pro features interchangeable ear tips. Moreover, the new skin detect feature will allow the music to play or pause when the earbuds are removed or put on.

Beats Fit Pro are a welcome addition from Apple and if you are interested in getting one for yourself, these are priced at $199.99. Moreover, the wireless earbuds are available in four color options: Stone, Purple, Sage Gray, White, and Black. You can order the earbuds in the United States starting today and shipments will begin November 5. Foor more details, head over to the company's official website for more details.

This is all for now, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.