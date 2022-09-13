Bayonetta 3 Pre-Orders Open Now; New Trailer Shows Gameplay and Story

Bayonetta’s highly anticipated return to the Nintendo Switch with Bayonetta 3 has been met with a highly positive reception after PlatinumGames’ last blunder. Now, a new trailer for the game showcased during this week’s Nintendo Direct sheds some new details regarding the upcoming game’s story and the game’s release date.

The trailer can be seen below:

In this third installment of the Bayonetta series, the unstoppable Umbra Witch must join forces with some familiar faces, the mysterious Viola, and a multitude of other Bayonettas to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc. You didn’t misread that last part, by the way. You’ll be able to meet multiple iterations of Bayonetta while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and beyond.

Bayonetta will still use her wicked weaves to perform devastating attacks. You can even see them being used in the combat in this trailer. Additionally, she'll be able to use a powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with exciting over-the-top combos and demonic powers. Will this be enough to defeat this new evil that looks to plunge humanity into the depths of chaos? She will go from fighting for herself to fighting for the world.

Another trailer for Bayonetta 3 also aired after the Direct. This new trailer offers some gameplay. You can watch the trailer below:

Additionally, Bayonetta 3 will have a Trinity Masquerade Edition that includes a full-color 200-page art book. Additionally, this game edition comes with three reversible game cases, one for each Bayonetta game, that combine to form stunning panoramic artwork. More details regarding this set will be revealed in the future.

Bayonetta 3 will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch come October 28. It should also be worth noting that a limited number of physical releases will be available for pre-order at select retailers.