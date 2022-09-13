Menu
Company

Bayonetta 3 Pre-Orders Open Now; New Trailer Shows Gameplay and Story

Ule Lopez
Sep 13, 2022
Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta’s highly anticipated return to the Nintendo Switch with Bayonetta 3 has been met with a highly positive reception after PlatinumGames’ last blunder. Now, a new trailer for the game showcased during this week’s Nintendo Direct sheds some new details regarding the upcoming game’s story and the game’s release date.

The trailer can be seen below:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Bayonetta 3 Australian Rating Reveals New Story Details

In this third installment of the Bayonetta series, the unstoppable Umbra Witch must join forces with some familiar faces, the mysterious Viola, and a multitude of other Bayonettas to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc. You didn’t misread that last part, by the way. You’ll be able to meet multiple iterations of Bayonetta while fighting through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and beyond.

Bayonetta will still use her wicked weaves to perform devastating attacks. You can even see them being used in the combat in this trailer. Additionally, she'll be able to use a powerful new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with exciting over-the-top combos and demonic powers. Will this be enough to defeat this new evil that looks to plunge humanity into the depths of chaos? She will go from fighting for herself to fighting for the world.

Another trailer for Bayonetta 3 also aired after the Direct. This new trailer offers some gameplay. You can watch the trailer below:

Additionally, Bayonetta 3 will have a Trinity Masquerade Edition that includes a full-color 200-page art book. Additionally, this game edition comes with three reversible game cases, one for each Bayonetta game, that combine to form stunning panoramic artwork. More details regarding this set will be revealed in the future.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Bayonetta 3 Comes to Nintendo Switch on October 28

Bayonetta 3 will be available exclusively on Nintendo Switch come October 28. It should also be worth noting that a limited number of physical releases will be available for pre-order at select retailers.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order