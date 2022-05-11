Battlefield Development Process Is Being Rethought from the Ground Up, Says EA

During yesterday's Q4 2022 earnings call (via Motley Fool), Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson talked about the state of the Battlefield franchise, which took a hit with the release of the 2042 installment.

Wilson pointed out that the whole development process is being rethought by Vince Zampella, who was appointed head of the Battlefield franchise (while still retaining his position at Respawn Entertainment) this December. The EA CEO also committed to fixing Battlefield 2042 with the help of the community.

Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 Seemingly Coming to Xbox Game Pass and EA Play Soon

Again, we take a long view here. This is one of the great franchises in our industry, built by one of the great teams in our industry. And our expectation is that we'll continue to grow and be a really important part of our portfolio for many, many years to come. We've got incredible leadership over that team now. They're rethinking the development process from the ground up and really using kind of the Vince Zampella/Respawn model of get to the fun as quickly as possible. They've been doing thousands of updates for the community working on quality of life and really getting the core game right. I think there's still more work for us to do there, and the team is committed to doing that work for the community. And beyond that, once we get to a place where we feel like we're in the right place with the core experience and with the core game, then you should expect us to invest and grow beyond where the game is at today.

Battlefield 2042 recently got update 4.0, which added voice chat (for parties and squads), the scoreboard's UI refresh, and overhauled the behavior of several weapon attachments.

There was a rumor recently about Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 launching on EA Play and Xbox Game Pass, but only the football game materialized there so far.