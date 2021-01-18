Battlefield 6 Will Be A Soft-Reboot, Heavily Influenced By Battlefield 3; Game Is Also Launching on PS4 and Xbox One – Rumor

Battlefield 6 is going to be a soft-reboot of the entire series heavily inspired by Battlefield 3, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking in a new video, Tom Henderson, who proved to be a reliable source of information in the past, revealed that the yet to be announced next entry in the series could simply be called Battlefield, to highlight the fact that it will reboot the series. The game will be heavily influenced by Battlefield 3, but the insider doesn't elaborate exactly how. Also, large scale battles and support for up to 128 players will be in as he revealed a few months back.

Additionally, Battlefield 6 is also coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The old-gen versions of the game are currently in development by another team and will only support up to 32 players. Graphics downgrades and limited destruction features are also expected.

Lastly, Tom Henderson also revealed that a Battlefield 6 battle royale mode is indeed in development.

While Tom Henderson proved to be reliable in the past, we still have to take this new information with a grain of salt. It has been some time since the release of Battlefield V, so if the game is releasing this year, an official reveal shouldn't be too far off in the future.

Battlefield 6 has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.