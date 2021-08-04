Battlefield 2042 PC Requirements Revealed for Upcoming Technical Playtest; Core i7 4790 with RTX 2060/RX 5600 XT Recommended
The Battlefield 2042 PC requirements have been revealed through e-mail invites for the upcoming technical playtest next week.
EA and DICE have now begun sending out invitations for the game’s technical test on PC and next-gen consoles. This test will include six playtest sessions and will run from August 12th through August 15th. Interestingly, the invitations also include the minimum and recommended PC requirements for EA DICE’s next Battlefield installment. You’ll find these requirements down below. In order to be at least able to run the game, users will need an i5 6600K/AMD FX-8350 CPU with 8GB of memory and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU (or Radeon RX 560).
As for the recommended specs – EA recommends 16GB of memory, an Intel Core i7 4790 CPU, and GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card.
|Minimum specs:
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
Memory: 8GB
Video Memory: 4GB
Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
DirectX: 12
|Recommended specs:
OS: 64-bit Windows 10
Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
Memory: 16GB
Video Memory: 8GB
Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
DirectX: 12
Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22nd for PC and consoles (next-gen and past-gen). EA and DICE officially unveiled the multiplayer shooter back in June of this year.
“Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces what our players want – the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events,” said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE. “All of us across DICE in Stockholm, DICE LA, Criterion, and EA Gothenburg have had so much fun developing this game and now it’s time to let players jump in. What they’ll find is that we’ve built three distinct, absolutely epic experiences that we think they’ll love.”
We'll update you as soon as more info comes in on this year's Battlefield installment.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 358.26
USD 208.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.