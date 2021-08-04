Battlefield 2042 PC Requirements Revealed for Upcoming Technical Playtest; Core i7 4790 with RTX 2060/RX 5600 XT Recommended

The Battlefield 2042 PC requirements have been revealed through e-mail invites for the upcoming technical playtest next week.

EA and DICE have now begun sending out invitations for the game’s technical test on PC and next-gen consoles. This test will include six playtest sessions and will run from August 12th through August 15th. Interestingly, the invitations also include the minimum and recommended PC requirements for EA DICE’s next Battlefield installment. You’ll find these requirements down below. In order to be at least able to run the game, users will need an i5 6600K/AMD FX-8350 CPU with 8GB of memory and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU (or Radeon RX 560).

Battlefield 2021 Will Finally be Officially Revealed Next Week

As for the recommended specs – EA recommends 16GB of memory, an Intel Core i7 4790 CPU, and GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card.

Minimum specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12 Recommended specs:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22nd for PC and consoles (next-gen and past-gen). EA and DICE officially unveiled the multiplayer shooter back in June of this year.

“Battlefield 2042 is an evolution of the franchise and embraces what our players want – the ultimate Battlefield multiplayer sandbox with intense combat and a ton of incredible, unexpected events,” said Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager of DICE. “All of us across DICE in Stockholm, DICE LA, Criterion, and EA Gothenburg have had so much fun developing this game and now it’s time to let players jump in. What they’ll find is that we’ve built three distinct, absolutely epic experiences that we think they’ll love.”

We'll update you as soon as more info comes in on this year's Battlefield installment.