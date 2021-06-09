Battlefield 2042 Full Gameplay Reveal Coming at the Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase

EA and DICE just pulled the curtain back on Battlefield 2042, and yet, while we did get an action packed trailer created with the game’s engine, we’ve yet to see real gameplay. Thankfully, following the reveal trailer, EA comms director Andy McNamara announced we’ll be seeing the game in action at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13.

Hope you enjoyed the trailer. Gameplay at Microsoft on June 13th. See you there. — Andy McNamara (@TheRealAndyMc) June 9, 2021

Battlefield 2042 Announced – Coming on October 22nd; No Single Player

BREAKING: Battlefield 2042 Gameplay Reveal coming June 13, 2021. pic.twitter.com/pK7jRyrcVq — Battlefield 2042 News (@BattlefieldGI) June 9, 2021

Battlefield 2042 being a part of Microsoft’s E3 show is potentially meaningful, as it’s been widely rumored the game may be a Day 1 Xbox Game Pass release. EA hasn’t announced anything to that effect yet, but the Xbox E3 showcase would definitely the right time to drop the news.

Haven’t caught up on the big Battlefield reveal yet? Do check out Wccftech’s deep dive preview, covering some of the game’s new maps, modes, AI bots, dynamic weather, and a whole lot more. Here’s the game’s official description:

Battlefield 2042 marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal. With support for 128 players, prepare for unprecedented scale on vast environments. Take on massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Hazard Zone. All-Out Warfare - Iconic modes Conquest and Breakthrough return in Battlefield 2042, and with 128 players, they're grander and more fun than ever.

- Iconic modes Conquest and Breakthrough return in Battlefield 2042, and with 128 players, they're grander and more fun than ever. Hazard Zone - Squad up and drop down into the Hazard Zone -- an all-new, high-stakes multiplayer experience. Stay tuned for more information coming later this year.

- Squad up and drop down into the Hazard Zone -- an all-new, high-stakes multiplayer experience. Stay tuned for more information coming later this year. [Redacted] - Enter the wide universe of Battlefield in a new experience, designed as a love letter to our fans, coming to Battlefield 2042. Stay tuned for more details coming at EA Play Live on July 22.

Battlefield 2042 storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 22.