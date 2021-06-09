Battlefield 2042 Devs Hint at Crossplay and Free to Play News Coming

Battlefield 2042 might be getting news about crossplay and free to play in the coming months. During the press Q&A that followed the game's presentation, Oskar Gabrielson, General Manager at DICE, hinted that there would be news about both these topics in the future.

We have more news to share both on progression and the great work that Associate Design Director Feras Musmar and his team have been doing and cross-play in the next couple of months. More on that shortly!

As you might remember, back in the days, we did Battlefield Heroes as a free to play game. We have nothing to share today but look forward to more announcements in the future.

Both options frankly would make a lot of sense for Battlefield 2042. Crossplay is commonplace nowadays in multiplayer games and it's already been available in the past two editions of Call of Duty.

Battlefield 2042 Announced – Coming on October 22nd; No Single Player

Similarly, Battlefield's rival franchise has managed to massively expand its player base with the release of the free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone. We wouldn't be surprised if at least one of the three multiplayer experiences, possibly Hazard Zone, turned out to be available for free.

For a lot more on Battlefield 2042's features and mechanics, check out our deep dive report.