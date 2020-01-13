Batman Arkham New Game to Be “Primarily” a Next-Gen Game; Players Will Be Surprised – Rumor

The next entry in the Batman Arkham series, rumored to be in development by Warner Bros. Montreal, is apparently going to be a next-generation game.

KC Walsh, who apparently has some insider connections, recently revealed that the next entry in the popular series will primarily be a next-generation game. It is not clear if a current-generation version of the game is getting released, but the wording seems to hint that it will.

Sony Reportedly Not a Lock for E3 2020, Microsoft Under the Impression They’ll No Show

As much as I want to discuss it I can’t, all I’ll say is, it’s got to be a next gen game primarily — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2020

It's also been said that the next game will not be called Batman Arkham Legacy, as rumored last year. One of the main features, the ability to play as multiple characters, will not be changed, however.

I’ve heard rumblings, but I’m done speculating on when they reveal that thing, but I’ve also heard it’s not called Legacy anymore (you’ll know why when it’s revealed) but you do still get to play as the bat fam — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2020

While not much else could be said about the game, KC Walsh said that the game will surprise players, answering a user asking if it will be a sequel to either Origins or Knight. This could mean that the game may be a reboot for the series.

I can not say but you’ll be surprised — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2020

Xbox Series X Exclusive Games From Xbox Game Studios Will Start Coming One Year After Launch

As for when the new Batman Arkham will be revealed, KC Walsh cannot say. He heard that more teasers like the one we have seen last week will continue, but there's the chance that things will change due to feedback.

Honestly I don’t know, I heard it would be a while and they would keep teasing it like they have been, but with the backlash I could see them drop it sooner — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) January 12, 2020

Last week, it has been discovered that the logo used for the "Capture the Knight" teaser is part of a bigger tease that looks like a countdown for the game's announcement. It has been speculated that only when the image will be complete, the game will finally be announced.

The next Batman Arkham has yet to be revealed. We will let you know more about the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.