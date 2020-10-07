Baldur’s Gate 3 Sales Are Already Insane, Says Larian CEO

The game hasn't even been out for an entire day yet and Larian CEO Swen Vincke already proclaimed Baldur's Gate 3 sales are 'insane' so far.

Our sales are insane - this is just Early Access you all. We just wanted to have a nice little community to iterate with. Now what are we going to do? — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) October 6, 2020

He didn't provide any additional details about Baldur's Gate 3 sales, but we reckon an announcement could be in order as soon as an important milestone is reached. Meanwhile, Vincke also reminded everyone that it's still an early access release while adding his pride for what the team at Larian Studios accomplished so far.

Reminder that it is Early Access and not a full release. It'll crash / stuff will go wrong / not everything is polished or even finished. However, it's already loads of fun, it's packed with content and I'm very very proud of what our team accomplished. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) October 6, 2020

Baldur's Gate 3 will be in early access on PC (Steam) and Google Stadia for at least a year before it gets to version 1.0. If you want to play it right now, though, check out our beginner and combat basics guides.