Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Includes Active Roll, Smarter AI, More Rewards for Roleplaying

During the third Panel from Hell, Larian Studios shared the nitty-gritty on the upcoming Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3, due to launch on July 13th. The developer revealed a new Active Roll system coming to the roleplaying game alongside new Background Goals, an improved camping system, and smarter AI with foes now be capable of picking up discarded weapons when unarmed or passing health potions to each other.

The Active Roll System

During skill checks, rather than leaving you at the mercy of the RNG gods during skill checks, in Patch 5 we have ensured players now have much more agency. Active Roll gives players the ability to swing the odds in their favour by applying spells and bonuses to their rolls. Additionally, players can now see their modifiers and status effects happen directly within the UI, rather than being calculated in the background.

Background Goals

Players have always been able to select a ‘Background’ at the Character Creation screen - Folk Hero, Acolyte, Urchin, and so on. Now every character will have their own series of secret miniquests based on these roles, called Background Goals. So, whenever a Folk Hero does something Folksy and Heroic or an Urchin does something Urchiny, they’ll be rewarded. It’s a new way to encourage role playing, with players directly benefiting from acting as their character would in any given scenario.