SanDisk is offering its super-fast Extreme external SSD with 500GB of capacity for just $89, which is a saving of $81 immediately.

SanDisk's Discounted 500GB SSD is a Great Chance to Backup Your Data onto Something Far More Reliable

Backing up our data has become more important than ever. We have tons of photos and videos that we cherish and just can't afford to lose. If you have an older spinning hard drive with you for backups, now's the time to upgrade to something far more reliable and speedier so your memories can live on for longer.

Enter, SanDisk's 500GB Extreme portable external SSD.

Right off the bat, this drive embraces solid state tech in order to deliver blistering fast read and write speeds of up to 550MB/s. This means you can move your files around at very fast speeds as long as you make do with the USB-C port on your computer, otherwise you can always fall back to USB-A.

This drive is very, very compact, and combined with its shockproof, waterproof and everything-proof ratings, you can expect it to keep your files safe at all times. This is something which we don't think about, but once you keep an ordinary drive in a drawer or out in the open, environmental factors can cause extreme degradation. With this drive, you don't have to worry about it that much.

Upgrading to a fast SSD is the way to go and we highly encourage it. Even if you don't use this drive for backup purposes, you can use it as an external drive for something like an iPad Pro, allowing you to work straight from the drive without having to worry about running out of space. There are endless ways on how you can use this portable SSD, but that discount is for a limited time only. So head over to the link below and claim your discount.

Buy SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD - Up to 550MB/s - Was $170, now just $89

