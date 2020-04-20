Let This Dual 60W USB-C Port Fast Charge Your Devices for Just $33.99

Anker has a 60W dual USB-C port wall charger on sale that can charge up two MacBooks at the same time.

Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom PD 2 Will Fast Charge Everything You Have for Just $33.99, Down from $55

Fast charging has become pretty standard these days thanks to recent innovations. As long as you have the right accessories with you, you can spend more time using your devices and less time sitting next to a wall outlet. Today, we have an excellent charger on sale that happens to have two USB-C ports on board that can pump out 60W of power in total, or 30W per port when used together. This means you can reap the benefits of fast charging without breaking your wallet at the same time.

Right off the bat, this charger features GaN tech, allowing it to be more efficient and run cooler while being used. This also means that this charger is pretty small compared to similar products, which is nothing but a good thing if you prioritize portability above everything else.

Apart from having the guts to charge a MacBook, this charger will easily top up an iPhone, iPad or even an Android device at full speed, as long as it is compatible with the USB-C Power Delivery standard. Expect to charge a dead iPhone all the way up to 50% in just 30 minutes, that is what’s up!

Since this is an Anker product therefore you can expect it to be absolutely safe to use and will even keep your connected devices safe. There are a handful of safety measures built into this charger that ensures the fastest possible charge without coming anywhere close to danger.

This deal will expire within a week so make your move fast if you want to save $21 immediately.

Buy USB C Charger, Anker 60W 2-Port PowerPort Atom PD 2 [GAN Tech] Compact Foldable Wall Charger - Was $55, now just $33.99

While you are here, be sure to check out the following deals: