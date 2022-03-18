Babylon’s Fall Live Service Content to Continue Despite Withering Reviews Says Platinum

The launch of Platinum Games’ first live service title Babylon’s Fall didn’t exactly go to plan. Whether the game is one of the worst of all time, or merely mediocre, remains debatable, but the bad PR and low playercount aren’t. So, is the game already dead? Will Platinum still be putting time and effort into updates or is it already a lost cause?

Thankfully for those who have seen some promise in the game, it seems Platinum isn’t giving up on Babylon’s Fall just yet. Today they promised development will continue, with at least two seasons worth of content done, and a third one in the works.

Today, we revealed new information about version 1.1.0, the NieR:Automata collaboration event and the future of BABYLON'S FALL development. Read the full update here: https://t.co/DhGbngEdlK pic.twitter.com/VUmCn2FrLn — BABYLON'S FALL (@BabylonsFall_EN) March 18, 2022

Is the continuing service in danger? No, there are no plans to reduce the scale of development on Babylon's Fall. Content up to the end of Season 2 is practically complete and we have started work on Season 3 and beyond. We will continue to provide new content for the game and make improvements based on player feedback, striving to keep existing players playing and to attract newcomers. We would like to thank all sentinels already enjoying the world of Babylon's Fall as we look forward to welcoming more of you in the future!

It will be interesting to see if Platinum can bring Babylon’s Fall up to snuff. If they do, it will be one of the biggest salvage jobs ever, but there are the bones of a good game somewhere underneath all the missteps and shortcomings.

Platinum has also provided a few more details about what we can expect from Babylon’s Fall Season 1. We already know a NieR: Automata crossover is on the way, but players can also look forward to a new story chapter (“Resurgence”), Map (“Blockade Zone”), enemy faction, weapon type, and more. You can get more details on the 1.1.0 update here.

Babylon’s Fall is available now on PC, PS4 and PS5. Season 1 kicks off on March 22.