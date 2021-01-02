Axiomtek Introduces the AIE100-903-FL-NX AI Edge System

Axiomtek has announced the AIE100-903-FL-NX AI Edge System, perfect for High AI computing performance for GPU-accelerated processing. This system uses a six-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM processor and is paired with the 384-core NVIDIA Volta GPU with a total of forty-eight Tensor cores. This device is cost-effective and ideal for smart retail environments and Edge AI applications.

The AIE100-903-FL-NX AI Edge System features a Waterproof and fanless design perfect for smart retail environments and Edge AI applications

The NVIDIA Jetson powers the AIE100-903-FL-NX AI Edge System uses a Xavier NX module with a six-core processor with a Volta graphics card that features a total of forty-eight Tensor cores. This device integrates Allxon DMS, or Allxon Device Management Solutions, which provides a simplified device management solution. This AIE100-903-FL-NX AI Edge System features two USB 3.0 ports, a single HDMI port, two RJ45 jack with one RJ45 jack featuring PoE for up to 15 watts.

Annie Fu, the product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek, said, "The AIE100-903-FL-NX is a waterproof, fanless NVIDIA-based AI edge inference system designed for AI computing and deep learning applications, such as behavior analytics, face recognition, and vehicle analysis. Due to its rugged design, the ultra-compact edge computing device can operate in harsh environments with a wide range of temperatures from -30°C to +50°C and can withstand vibration up to 3 Grms. In addition, it offers an optional waterproof IP42-rated cover kit for enhanced protection in semi-outdoor environments. Besides the outstanding hardware solutions, the AI-powered AIE100-903-FL-NX is integrated with cloud-based Allxon DMS to provide remote management for convenient real-time control on devices. Allxon DMS offers rapid deployment and integration on multiple operating systems, reduces system downtime and maintenance costs, and provides a wide breadth of centralized cloud device management. This industrial edge AI system is the best choice to simplify the large-scale deployment of AIoT platforms."

This device offers a rugged construction allowing for this device to operate easily in the harshest environments, including an operating range of -22°F up to +122°F and a relative humidity range of 10% - 95%. The relative humidity needs to be non-condensing, which is means that the water remains as water vapor instead of condensing onto the device.

This device is available through AxiomTek's website and showcases the various features that this device offers.