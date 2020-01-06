AverMedia Possibly Hinting at an External 4K 60FPS HDR Capture Device!

With CES starting tomorrow, AverMedia's is showcasing its new external capture device which offers support for recording 4K HDR streams at 60 frames per second. AverMedia teased the pending announcement on Twitter and we can expect an announcement during CES 2020.

As of right now, Avermedia is one of the biggest players in the streaming hardware space, and the Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is one of the best capture cards for PC gaming. Although the Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus has a 4K pass-through, unfortunately, it is only able to record up to 1080p at 60 frames per second.

While we will have to wait for a few more days for more details, it seems AverMedia is planning to release an upgraded version of its Live Gamer Ultra, which was introduced last year. The Live Gamer Ultra also boasts support for recording 4K HDR streams but is only able to record up to 30 frames per second or supporting recording at 1080p 240 frames per second.

This capture card will most definitely need to be connected to a powerful computer because while having an external capture card does make streaming and recording significantly less stressful for your PC, having a 4K HDR video stream that record at 60 frames per second is going to stress your system regardless unless you rock some high-end hardware. AverMedia suggests a desktop with at least a Core i5 of at least the 6th generation, and a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU for the Live Gamer Ultra or if plugging into a laptop, the laptop will need at least a Core i7-7700HQ and a Gefore GTX 1050 Ti.

It'll be interesting to see how the entire feature-set of the upcoming external capture card compares, both to AverMedia's existing product stack and what Elgato offers. To physically connect the Live Gamer Ultra, you'll system (a desktop or a laptop) needs to have a USB 3.1 Gen1 (5GBpS) cable, with this capture card through your system might need a USB 3.1 Gen2 (10GBpS) cable to be able to record the stream efficiently.

