Avatar: Reckoning MMO Shooter Announced, Due in 2022 for Mobile

A new game called Avatar: Reckoning was announced by Disney, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Archosaur Games. Described as an MMO shooter, it will be released later this year on both Android and iOS.

Avatar: Reckoning is being developed by Archosaur, a Chinese studio known for mobile hits like Dragon Raja and the upcoming Noah's Heart. In December 2021, Archosaur had shared an Unreal Engine 5 teaser video hinting that its future games would use UE5, but Avatar: Reckoning will be powered by the Unreal Engine 4 instead.

Unity Acquires LOTR FX Studio Weta Digital, Will Bring Movie-Quality Tools to Game Devs

The game will be published by Level Infinite, Tencent's new publishing brand. The press release only provided a brief description of what players can expect to find in this MMO shooter.

Avatar: Reckoning will transport players to never-before-seen parts of Pandora where they will meet new Na’vi clans fighting to defend their home, battle powerful RDA troops seeking to exploit the resources of the moon, and encounter spectacular alien creatures – all playable solo or in dynamic multiplayer matches. Players will level up their Avatar character, equip powerful weapons, and battle through single player story missions, co-op and player-vs-player (PvP) game modes with innovative combat tailored for touchscreens. Built on Unreal Engine 4, Avatar: Reckoning will deliver cutting-edge visuals for mobile devices when it is released this year.

It seems like 2022 could be a great year for Avatar fans, between the upcoming release of the film sequel and the single player open world adventure game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, developed by Ubisoft Massive for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

This game will be powered by the new version of the Snowdrop Engine, featuring technological advancements such as ray traced global illumination and reflections, a new dynamic wind system, and next-gen AI that will interact with the world in more realistic ways.