ASUS’s TUF705 Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 7 3750H & 1660 Ti For $1000

This deal takes 23% off the initial price of $1,299.99, which makes the ASUS Gaming Laptop at the 17.3" along with a 120 Hz IPS-type a fantastic deal from Newegg. This laptop (TUF705DU-KH74 ) comes equipped with AMD's Ryzen 7 3750H, which supports a boost clock of 4.0 GHz. This TUF gaming laptop not only has a fantastic CPU installed, but this laptop also has a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti installed, along with 16 GB DDR4 RAM installed.

The Ryzen 7 3750H mobile processor features a base clock of just 2.3 GHz, but four cores with eight threads that feature a Max Boost Clock of up to 4.0 GHz. This processor also features ten GPU cores, which can offer a higher battery life if you aren't gaming, while gaming should utilize the included GTX 1660 Ti.

The included GeForce GTX 1660 Ti feature not only NVIDIA's Turing Shaders and is supported by NVIDIA's GeForce Experience. The GeForce Experience allows for easy updating of drives while also allowing you to optimize your games, ensuring the best gaming experience.

These powerful components meet portability with the TUF Gaming TUF705, because of the weight of the laptop being 5.95 lbs, which when compared to the ACER Predator Triton 500 PT515-51-75BH Gaming laptop, the TUF gaming laptop may be heavier but only .95 lbs heavier. These powerful components also power the 120 Hz IPS-Type display; this higher refresh rate allows for a much smoother gaming experience as well as keeping screen tearing to a minimum.

The connectivity of this TUF Gaming laptop is fantastic, featuring two USB ports, one is USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and the other port being USB 2.0 Type-A. Alongside the USB Ports is both the RJ-45 jack and the 3.5 mm Audio jack. For WiFi compatibility, The TUF705 provides support for Intel 802.11ac WiFi5, and this WiFi specification boasts data transfer rates up to 1.7 GB per second.

This TUF705 gaming laptop costs typically $1,299, but with this deal taking 23% (or $300) off the initial price of this laptop makes this a fantastic deal that is only going to last until Wednesday, so if you're in the market for a new and powerful gaming laptop this may be the best time to buy!