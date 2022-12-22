ASUS’s Noctua Edition GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards To Launch At CES 2023

ASUS is preparing to unveil its next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Noctua Edition graphics cards at CES 2023.

ASUS Readies GeForce RTX 40 Noctua Edition Graphics Cards For CES 2023 Unveil

The chief editor of Chiphell, nApoleon, has reported that ASUS will be unveiling its next-generation graphics cards designed in collaboration with Noctua at CES 2023. While the exact graphics cards are not mentioned, it is likely that we will either get the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, the RTX 4080, or both during the event. It is also mentioned that Noctua and ASUS have further refined the design and will be offering a more sleeker and premium look along with much better cooling capabilities at super silent operation.

During the previous generation, ASUS released two GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards based on the new Noctua cooling design. These cards included the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics cards, both of which used a massive quad-slot cooling solution & a pair of Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM Fans. These fans are some of the top-quality offered by Noctua and come with low-noise operation while delivering exceptional cooling.

Now that quad-slot coolers have become the norm with the release of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 AIB cards, a Noctua cooler makes more sense than ever. It will be interesting to see if ASUS goes with a dual-fan cooler like the current generation or an even massive triple-fan cooler which will result in some amazing temperatures. The card will also utilize a custom PCB design which will be outfitted with 16-Pin 12VHPWR connectors. Now for the pricing, ASUS's Noctua edition graphics cards are some of the most expensive AIB cards for the RTX 30 series and the same would be true with the RTX 40 series graphics cards.

ASUS is expected to unveil the GeForce RTX 40 Noctua Edition cards at CES 2023 along with their specifications so stay tuned for more information.