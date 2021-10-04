ASUS & Noctua Collaborate On ASUSGeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition Graphics Card
ASUS, manufacturer of GPUs and motherboards, teams with Noctua, manufacturer of cooling solutions for PCs, to release a new, ultra-quiet, and efficiently cooled graphics card, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition with eight gigabytes of onboard GDDR6 memory.
ASUS & Noctua Release Their First Ever Graphics Card Built Together, The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition With Best-In-Class Cooling Performance
The ASUS & Noctua branded graphics card is the first to feature Noctua's cooling solution on a gaming GPU. It comes with a massive 4-slot heatsink that features two Noctua fans (NF-A12x25) embedded into the shroud. You can see a multi-layer color tone on the shroud & fans that have a different shade of brown to them. The sides of the shroud have the 'GeForce RTX' along with 'ASUS X Noctua' labels.
The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card does feature a backplate and comes with a massive finned heatsink that features several heat pipes. There are five display outputs which include two HDMI & three DP ports. The card is powered by dual 8-pin connectors.
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition Graphics Card Features:
- NVIDIA Ampere Streaming Multiprocessors: The building blocks for the world’s fastest, most efficient GPUs, the all-new Ampere SM brings 2X the FP32 throughput and improved power efficiency.
- 2nd Generation RT Cores: Experience 2X the throughput of 1st gen RT Cores, plus concurrent RT and shading for a whole new level of ray tracing performance.
- 3rd Generation Tensor Cores: Get up to 2X the throughput with structural sparsity and advanced AI algorithms such as DLSS. These cores deliver a massive boost in-game performance and all-new AI capabilities.
- OC mode: 1845 MHz (Boost Clock); Gaming mode: 1815 MHz (Boost Clock)
- This GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with LHR (lite hash rate) delivers a 25 MH/s ETH hash rate (est.).
- Two Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fans deliver exceptional cooling and low noise.
- A tailor-made heatsink takes full advantage of the airflow characteristics of Noctua fans.
- Dual BIOS switch lets you toggle between Quiet and Performance BIOS profiles sans software.
- 0dB technology lets you enjoy light gaming in relative silence.
Noctua also provided some cooling performance numbers of the card, measured side by side with standard fans and Noctua's own cooling technology. The results can be seen below:
GPU Tweak II utility by ASUS takes graphics card tuning to the next level. It allows you to tweak critical parameters including GPU core clocks, memory frequency, and voltage settings, with the option to monitor everything in real-time through a customizable on-screen display. Advanced fan control is also included along with many more features to help you get the most out of your graphics card.
The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua edition graphics cards are expected to launch in mid-October, 2021. There's currently no word on pricing but expect to pay a premium over the $499 US MSRP of the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.
Source: ASUS
