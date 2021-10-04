ASUS & Noctua Collaborate On ASUSGeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition Graphics Card

ASUS, manufacturer of GPUs and motherboards, teams with Noctua, manufacturer of cooling solutions for PCs, to release a new, ultra-quiet, and efficiently cooled graphics card, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition with eight gigabytes of onboard GDDR6 memory.

The ASUS & Noctua branded graphics card is the first to feature Noctua's cooling solution on a gaming GPU. It comes with a massive 4-slot heatsink that features two Noctua fans (NF-A12x25) embedded into the shroud. You can see a multi-layer color tone on the shroud & fans that have a different shade of brown to them. The sides of the shroud have the 'GeForce RTX' along with 'ASUS X Noctua' labels.

ASUS’s GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Featuring Noctua Cooling Solution Pictured, Ready To Be Sold In Vietnam Soon

The ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition graphics card does feature a backplate and comes with a massive finned heatsink that features several heat pipes. There are five display outputs which include two HDMI & three DP ports. The card is powered by dual 8-pin connectors.