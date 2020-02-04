ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP Portable Monitor is On-Sale For $249.99 US

The ASUS ZenScreen Go MB16AP portable monitor offers some fantastic features for the relatively low price tag when looking at portable monitors that provide this level of resolution and contain a built-in battery. This portable monitor is currently on sale at Amazon, taking 16% off, or $49.01, off the initial price of $299.99. This portable monitor has a size of 15.6" and offers a resolution of Full HD, on the IPS panel.

This monitor has a wide range of features such as:

Wide Viewing Angles This portable monitor featuring a full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, which delivers stunning visuals with outstanding color reproduction. This monitor used IPS technology to give more flexibility when extending your screen, and this IPS technology allows this monitor to deliver amazing color and contrast even from extreme viewing positions.

Portability Built for with Portability in Mind The included 7,800 mAh battery offers support for up to 4 hours of battery life, and this monitor also provides support for the QC 3.0 fast charging, which doubles the charging speed in comparison to general adapters. The ZenScreen Go MB16AP works with laptops and mobile devices.



Slim and Stylish Ultraportable Design This monitor is ideal for use as a secondary monitor for dual-monitor presentations, Its versatility helps increase work efficiency while barely weighing 850 grams and offers a slim profile of just 8 mm.

USB Type-A and Type-C support This portable only requires a single USB connection for both power and video transmission, it features a hybrid-signal solution with native support for USB Type-C connections and uses an installed driver to support USB Type-A connectors for full compatibility.

ASUS Flicker-free technology ASUS's Flicker-free technology reduces monitor flicker, which provides a more comfortable viewing experience. This technology helps minimize instances of eyestrain, especially when using this monitor for an extended amount of time.

ASUS Eye Care This monitor features ASUS's exclusive Ultra-Low Blue Light technology, and this technology protects you from harmful blue light. This technology offers four blue-light filter settings that are easily accessed through the onscreen display menu.



This portable monitor is currently on sale at Amazon, which takes $49.01 off the initial price of $299.00. This makes this monitor cost just $249.99. This portable monitor also comes with a foldable smart case, allowing this case to sit upright for ease of use.