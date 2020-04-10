Get This 15.6-inch Portable Full HD IPS Monitor with Dual Speakers at Discount for a Limited Time

If you're looking for a secondary monitor that has it all, then you have come to the right place. Today we have an amazing offer on a new Lepow Z1 portable monitor that has a lot going for it. It is a Full HD UPS panel that you can own right now at a discounted price of $169.99. Let's dive in to see some more details on the product specifications and what you can expect from it.

Lepow Z1 Portable Monitor is Available at Just $169.99 - Features Full HD Resolution, Dual Speakers, More

The discount on the Lepow Z1 portable monitor is up for a very limited time, so be sure to avail it before it reverts back to its original model. As for the portable monitor, it boasts a pretty slim profile overall which is beneficial if you travel a lot. Even if you don't the portability aspect is still pretty handy pertaining to its setup and usage.

The Lepow Z1 portable monitor boasts a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 1920 by 1080. The color accuracy is great along with the viewing angles. In addition, the monitor features minimal bezels so you get a more immersive media consumption experience. You can use it for media consumption, and assistive secondary display for work needs and even gaming. That's right, you can even hook a PS4 or an Xbox to it and play games with ease. Check out some of the main features of the Lepow Z1 monitor below. The built-in dual speakers are a plus and very neat addition.

Main Features:

● FHD 1080P IPS Display

USB C 1920 x 1080 portable monitor delivers a truly immersive viewing experience that lets you enjoy High-Definition entertainment and gaming. The 15.6 inch Full HD IPS display use eye protection that keeps your eyes from getting tired during prolonged use.

● Versatile Digital Connectivity

Mini HDMI & USB C ports design makes this portable gaming monitor more convenient to connect your laptop, smartphone, PC, PS3, PS4, XBOX ONE, or Nintendo Switch etc. It's ideal for extending your display or playing games on business trip, travel, or home entertainment.

● Stand Cover and Display Protector

Added a smart case and a display protector to fully protect our monitor. The cover case is made of PU leather to provide excellent protection for the entire monitor and can be folded into different positions to create a stand. The protective film prevents the display from being scratched.

● Slim, Light Weight and Portable

With a slim 0.3-inch profile and just 1.76 pounds, 15.6 inch portable monitor is ideal for your life and work to make a simple setup on-the-go dual-monitor and mobile presentations.

● Dual Speakers and HDR Mode

2 built-in speakers efficiently helps display multi-media files especially when listen to music/watch movies/play games.

If you're up for it, the Lepow Z1 portable monitor is available at a discount of 14 percent, which makes the price come down to just $169.99. Use the code: GBCNMZ115. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it, folks. Be sure to avail the discount ahead of the expiration date. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S at just $209.

Are you in need of a new monitor?